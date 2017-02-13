What the Stars Wore to the Grammys After-Parties

Michael Tran/FilmMagic; Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Faith Cummings
Feb 13, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

After the red carpet was over, the performances had come to an end, the acceptance speeches tugged at our heart strings, and all the awards were handed out, it was time for 2017 Grammy ceremony's performers, honorees, and attendees to let loose.

Even those who weren't present at the event showed up for the awards show's after-parties, among the most epic celebrations of the year. A slew of festivities took place across town in L.A., from the Warner Music Group's shindig to the Republic Records bash. Most of our favorite stylish stars totally embodied that "change clothes and go" mindset that Jay Z rapped about, thus the fashion did not disappoint.

1 of 11 Emma McIntyre/Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

at GQ and Chance the Rapper's Celebrate the Grammys party.

2 of 11 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Ciara

at Warner Music Group's Grammys celebration.

3 of 11 Larry Busacca/Getty

Adele

at Sony Music Entertainment's post-Grammys reception.

4 of 11 Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Katy Perry

at Universal Music Group's Grammys after-party in black suede Stella Luna ankle-strap pumps.

5 of 11 Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Teyana Taylor

at the Def Jam Toasts the Grammys party.

6 of 11 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Rita Ora

in Tom Ford at Warner Music Group's Grammys celebration.

7 of 11 Christopher Polk/Getty

Lady Gaga and John Travolta

at Interscope's Grammys after-party.

8 of 11 Rachel Murray/Getty

Jessie J and Joel Madden

at the Republic Records after-party.

9 of 11 Jemal Countess/Getty

Heidi Klum

at the Republic Records after-party.

10 of 11 Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko

at the Def Jam Toasts the Grammys party.

11 of 11 Lester Cohen/WireImage

Halsey

at Universal Music Group's Grammys after-party.

