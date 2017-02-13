What the Stars Wore to the Grammys After-Parties

After the red carpet was over, the performances had come to an end, the acceptance speeches tugged at our heart strings, and all the awards were handed out, it was time for 2017 Grammy ceremony's performers, honorees, and attendees to let loose.

Even those who weren't present at the event showed up for the awards show's after-parties, among the most epic celebrations of the year. A slew of festivities took place across town in L.A., from the Warner Music Group's shindig to the Republic Records bash. Most of our favorite stylish stars totally embodied that "change clothes and go" mindset that Jay Z rapped about, thus the fashion did not disappoint.