Adele Had to Restart Her Emotional Tribute to George Michael at the Grammys

Adele just paid tribute to the late George Michael at the 2017 Grammy Awards, and while her rendition of “Fastlove” was bone chilling, that wasn’t the most newsworthy part of the performance. The “Hello” singer actually stopped mid-performance on live TV after her start wasn’t perfect.

“I’m sorry for swearing and I’m sorry for starting again, but I can’t mess this up for him,” she told the audience. “I can’t do this again like last year,” Adele said, referencing her 2016 Grammys performance, where the sound went out just a few seconds into the performance. But last year, instead of stopping, the Grammy winner powered through, delivering a show-stopping performance nonetheless.

Kevin Winter/Getty

Adele welled up with tears after she finished the tribute to the musical icon, who we lost on Christmas Day. The whole audience was seemingly crying with her, moved by both her incredible rendition and her bravery.

“Major major @Adele respects. Shit happens when you actually sing live. She was incredible,” Chrissy Teigen wrote immediately afterward on Twitter.

Yet another reason Adele is the realest.