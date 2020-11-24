The 2021 Grammy Nominations Were a Big Moment for Twitter Stans
The BTS Army and Beyhive are understandably elated.
This morning's announcement of the 2021 Grammy Awards nominations came with some very good news for fans of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift and marked major milestones for both BTS and Harry Styles, who nabbed their very first noms. Big news aside (Beyoncé is the one to beat with nine nominations total), Twitter stans rallied around their favorite artists, celebrating the news in the only way they know how: with GIFs and fancams.
Trevor Noah will host the 2021 ceremony, which will take place on January 31. Beyoncé's "Black Parade" earned her nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song categories. Her track "Savage" with Megan Thee Stallion is also up for Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song. Beyoncé's nominations also include Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl" and Best Music Film for Black Is King.
Megan's four nominations include Best New Artist — and her reaction was flawless.
Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich all earned six nominations each. This year's announcement brings Swift's total to 41. Folklore is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Her single "Cardigan" will vie for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Her duet with Bon Iver, "Exile," is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. and even though the movie was panned, her song from Cats, "Beautiful Ghosts," is nominated for three nominations: Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar," Best Pop Vocal Album with Fine Line, and Best Music Video for "Adore You." BTS is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Dynamite."
The K-pop fandom — and the BTS Army, specifically — flooded Twitter with reactions, all of which celebrated BTS's major milestone.
Beyoncé continued her reign as the most nominated female in Grammys history (and second most nominated artist overall) and her fans didn't let anyone forget that.
Swift's fans rallied around the fact that folklore was put together in a few months didn't get a traditional release. Even her Cats tune got props on Twitter.
Arguably, 2020 was the year of Megan Thee Stallion with "WAP" and "Savage."