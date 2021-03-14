The Best Looks From the 2021 Grammy Awards
The Grammy Awards — snubs or not — are regarded as Music's Biggest Night, so it's not a surprise to see that the biggest names in music came to make a statement, even though this year's ceremony, like everything else about living in 2021, looks a little different. Host Trevor Noah is sure to toss in a few COVID-related jokes, but there's nothing funny about what came down the red carpet.
From Megan Thee Stallion 's bright orange gown to H.E.R.'s '70s-inspired suit, see all of the best looks from the show ahead.
Billie Eilish
Halle Bailey
Dress, Louis Vuitton
H.E.R.
Dress, Dundas
Shoes, Stuart Weitzman
Brittany Howard
Mickey Guyton
Dress, Valentino. Shoes, Stuart Weitzman
Trevor Noah
DaBaby
Megan Thee Stallion
Jewelry, Chopard
Doja Cat
Dress, Roberto Cavalli.
Bad Bunny
Suit, Burberry
Lizzo
Dress, Balmain
Shoes, Stuart Weitzman
Jewelry, Bulgari
Phoebe and Jackson Bridgers
Suit, Thom Browne
BTS
All wearing Louis Vuitton
Noah Cyrus
Dress, Schiaparelli
Cyntha Erivo
Dress, Louis Vuitton
Chloe Bailey
Dress, Louis Vuitton
Miranda Lambert
Kaytranada
Suit, Louis Vuitton
HAIM
All wearing Prada
Dua Lipa
Dress, Versace