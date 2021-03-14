The Best Looks From the 2021 Grammy Awards

By Christopher Luu
Mar 14, 2021 @ 6:42 pm

The Grammy Awards — snubs or not — are regarded as Music's Biggest Night, so it's not a surprise to see that the biggest names in music came to make a statement, even though this year's ceremony, like everything else about living in 2021, looks a little different. Host Trevor Noah is sure to toss in a few COVID-related jokes, but there's nothing funny about what came down the red carpet.

From Megan Thee Stallion 's bright orange gown to H.E.R.'s '70s-inspired suit,  see all of the best looks from the show ahead. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 20

Billie Eilish

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Halle Bailey

Credit: Louis Vuitton Courtesy of Blair Caldwell

Dress, Louis Vuitton

3 of 20

H.E.R.

Dress, Dundas
Shoes, Stuart Weitzman

Advertisement

4 of 20

Brittany Howard

5 of 20

Mickey Guyton

Dress, Valentino. Shoes, Stuart Weitzman

6 of 20

Trevor Noah

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

DaBaby

8 of 20

Megan Thee Stallion

Jewelry, Chopard

9 of 20

Doja Cat

Dress, Roberto Cavalli. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Bad Bunny

Credit: Kevin Mazur / Contributor

Suit, Burberry 

11 of 20

Lizzo

Credit: Instagram/Lizzobeeating

Dress, Balmain
Shoes, Stuart Weitzman
Jewelry, Bulgari

12 of 20

Phoebe and Jackson Bridgers

Credit: Kevin Mazur / Contributor

Suit, Thom Browne

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

BTS

All wearing Louis Vuitton

14 of 20

Noah Cyrus

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dress, Schiaparelli 

15 of 20

Cyntha Erivo

Credit: Louis Vuitton Courtesy of Blair Caldwell

Dress, Louis Vuitton

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

Chloe Bailey

Credit: Louis Vuitton

Dress, Louis Vuitton

17 of 20

Miranda Lambert

18 of 20

Kaytranada

Credit: Louis Vuitton Courtesy of Blair Caldwell

Suit, Louis Vuitton

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

HAIM

Credit: Kevin Mazur / Contributor

All wearing Prada

20 of 20

Dua Lipa

Credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dress, Versace

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christopher Luu