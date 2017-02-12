VIDEO: Watch the 2017 Grammys Red Carpet on the People & EW Live Stream

Tonight is the night to forget about La La Land and Hidden Figures for a few hours and focus on music instead. The 59th annual Grammy Awards air live on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET, and the lineup is seriously stacked.

From pregnant-with-twins Beyoncé to Super Bowl halftime star Lady Gaga, prepare for some epic performances. Plus, "Carpool Karaoke" legend James Corden is hosting the show, so it's sure to be as funny as it is talent-filled. But before the action kicks off on stage at the Staples Center, the red carpet is the place to be.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, get a front-row look at the action at the 2017 Grammy Awards with the People & EW Red Carpet Live show. Streaming in the screen below, the show will feature the night's biggest news and hottest fashion, and you don't even need a cable box. With stylish stars like Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, and Queen Bey confirmed to attend, it's sure to be a glamorous night.

Tune into the live stream in the video on the People / Entertainment Weekly Network. Happy streaming!