See All the Celebrity Looks from the 2017 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

The 59th annual Grammy Awards are underway in L.A.’s Staples Center this evening and all eyes are zeroed in on the headline-stealing looks making their way down the red carpet.

Music’s biggest night is one of the highlights of the months-long award season, with a noticeably more laid-back, convivial air that translates in all the stars’ daring fashion and beauty choices. Just take a look at Adele's jaw-dropping olive green goddess Givenchy dress and Lea Michele's ab-baring Roberto Cavalli ensemble.

VIDEO: 2017 Grammys Red Carpet Arrivals

Keep it here for more of the night’s spectacular Grammys looks and tune in to CBS at 8 p.m. ET to catch what will sure to be a memorable show. With music-loving host James Corden at the helm, who knows what the night will bring!