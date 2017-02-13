See the Celebs Who Dared to Bare All at the 2017 Grammy Awards 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kim Peiffer
Feb 12, 2017 @ 11:00 pm

Music's biggest night regularly fuels the biggest fashion risks of awards season, and the 2017 Grammy Awards were no exception. The stars marked the occasion by showing off plenty of skin on the carpet once again, from midriff-baring tops to playful cutouts, deep necklines and higher-than-thou slits.

From some serious underboob (Gaga we’re talking to you) to a more subdued but still sexy triangular cutout situation (hello, Carrie Underwood), we taking a look at some of the barest gowns of the night. Scroll below to see which celebs bore all at the Grammys.

VIDEO: 15 Celeb Looks From The Grammys Red Carpet

1 of 10 John Shearer/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez in Ralph & Russo.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato in Julien Macdonald, David Yurman jewelry, and Edie Parker clutch.

3 of 10 John Shearer/WireImage

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood in Elie Madi and Randall Scott Fine Jewelry.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Chrissy Teigen

Advertisement
5 of 10 John Shearer/WireImage

Rihanna

Rihanna in Armani Privé and Chopard jewelry.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Faith Hill

Faith Hill in Zuhair Murad and Stella Luna shoes.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga

Advertisement
8 of 10 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Celine Dion

Celine Dion in Zuhair Murad.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Halsey

Advertisement
10 of 10 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Tinashe

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!