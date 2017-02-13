See the Celebs Who Dared to Bare All at the 2017 Grammy Awards 

Music's biggest night regularly fuels the biggest fashion risks of awards season, and the 2017 Grammy Awards were no exception. The stars marked the occasion by showing off plenty of skin on the carpet once again, from midriff-baring tops to playful cutouts, deep necklines and higher-than-thou slits.

From some serious underboob (Gaga we’re talking to you) to a more subdued but still sexy triangular cutout situation (hello, Carrie Underwood), we taking a look at some of the barest gowns of the night. Scroll below to see which celebs bore all at the Grammys.

