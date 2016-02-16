The 12 Most Memorable Moments from the 2016 Grammy Awards

The Grammys are one of the most-anticipated shows of the awards season, and music’s biggest night, hosted by the ageless L.L. Cool J, certainly didn’t disappoint Monday in Los Angeles.

Stars including Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, and Meghan Trainor were among the top honorees at the Staples Center, while Rihanna missed out on the celebrations altogether due to illness.

Filled with electrifying performances and a string of touching tributes—and in some cases, like Lady Gaga's jaw-dropping David Bowie tribute (above), both!—the 58th annual Grammy Awards on CBS will be remembered as one of the most performance-heavy, superlative-inducing shows of its kind.

Ahead, more memorable moments from the evening.

