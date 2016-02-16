See 9 of the Best Outfit Changes from the 2016 Grammy Awards

Andrea Cheng
Feb 15, 2016

We love all awards shows, but we especially love the Grammys because we're almost always guaranteed a double dose of great fashion from our favorite stars. Why wear one exquisite design when you can wear two? As to be expected, this year proved to be no different.

Taylor Swift was among the first to grace the red carpet, making a stunning entrance in her midriff-baring custom Atelier Versace design featuring a coral crop top and magenta high-slit ball skirt—but that was a short-lived moment. She changed outfits and opened the show in a performance of "Out of the Woods" in a skin-tight shimmering jumpsuit with sexy sheer panels running along each side.

From Adele's Givenchy Haute Couture gowns to Demi Lovato's sharp blazers, take a look at all the stars who performed the best outfit changes and dropped jaws on both the red carpet and on stage.

1 of 8 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

The country singer changed out of her strapless Nicolas Jebran gown and into a pretty pleated Maria Lucia Hohan dress for her duet with breakthrough artist Sam Hunt. 

2 of 8 John Shearer/WireImage; Lester Cohen/WireImage

Demi Lovato

The star topped off her slinky black skirt with a sharp double-breasted blazer (sans layers) by Norisol Ferrari on the red carpet. For the stage, she continued the same aesthetic with a sleek optic white blazer and tailored trousers by Alexander McQueen. 

3 of 8 Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Meghan Trainor

The All About That Bass singer worked her curves on the red carpet in a slinky shimmering gown—a look that she continued to rock for her on-stage performance. The only differences? Leather lapels and an abbreviated hem.

4 of 8 Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/WireImage

Tori Kelly

The Grammy Award nominee upped the glam factor for her red carpet stroll in a sculpted one-shoulder emerald green Gauri & Nainika creation. But for her performance, she reverted back to her casual-cool uniform, featuring a black moto jacket layered over a printed Thomas Wylde top and black skinnies.

5 of 8 Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Cliff Lipson/CBS

Ellie Goulding

Talk about a complete 180! The singer was perfectly sweet in a minimalist custom rose quartz Stella McCartney gown and then completely sexy in a beaded see-through black number moments later.

6 of 8 Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Kevin Winter/WireImage

Adele 

Adele knows what she likes. She remained loyal to her go-to fit-and-flared silhouette, switching from one flattering custom Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci design to another. 

7 of 8 Steve Granitz/WireImage; Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Justin Bieber

The Biebs was dapper in his sleek black separates on the red carpet. But for his upbeat performance for "Where Are U Now" and "Love Yourself," he aimed for comfort with casual black separates and a leopard-print bomber.

8 of 8 Steve Granitz/WireImage; Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Lady Gaga

For her tribute to the rock 'n roll legend that is David Bowie, Lady Gaga went all out—first in a custom embroidered Marc Jacobs double-breasted creation and then later in a sparkle-encrusted white jumpsuit, complete with an oversize pale pink fur stole. 

