See 9 of the Best Outfit Changes from the 2016 Grammy Awards

We love all awards shows, but we especially love the Grammys because we're almost always guaranteed a double dose of great fashion from our favorite stars. Why wear one exquisite design when you can wear two? As to be expected, this year proved to be no different.

Taylor Swift was among the first to grace the red carpet, making a stunning entrance in her midriff-baring custom Atelier Versace design featuring a coral crop top and magenta high-slit ball skirt—but that was a short-lived moment. She changed outfits and opened the show in a performance of "Out of the Woods" in a skin-tight shimmering jumpsuit with sexy sheer panels running along each side.

From Adele's Givenchy Haute Couture gowns to Demi Lovato's sharp blazers, take a look at all the stars who performed the best outfit changes and dropped jaws on both the red carpet and on stage.

