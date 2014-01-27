Grammys 2014 Fashion Round-Up: See All the Trends

Getty Images (4)
Andrea Cheng
Jan 27, 2014 @ 2:25 pm

After the 2014 Golden Globes earlier this month and last night's Grammys, it's clear which red carpet trends are here to stay. Stars like Miranda Lambert (in a custom Pamella Roland) rose to the top in shades of fiery red while the quintessential color combo, black and white, dominated once again in stand-out prints (see: Paula Patton in Nicolas Jebran).

A handful of A-listers , from Sarah Hyland (in Emilio Pucci) to Sara Bareilles (in Blumarine), eschewed the usual floor-sweeping gowns in favor for shorter lengths, baring legs for days. And let's not forget about the blinding high-shine metallics that lit up the red carpet, like Taylor Swift's metallic chain-mail Gucci design. From high contrast to statement accessories, see which celebrities rocked the five major fashion trends last night.

1 of 5 Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Lester Cohen/WireImage, Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Shorter Hemlines

Instead of the usual ground-grazing gowns, A-listers opted for a shorter length to show off their stems: Ariana Grande in Dolce & Gabbana, Sara Bareilles in Blumarine, and Sarah Hyland in Emilio Pucci.

2 of 5 Startraksphoto (2); WireImage; Getty Images

Standout Accessories

These ladies stole the spotlight with their dresses AND their bling: Taylor Swift accented her Gucci with dazzling diamond drop earrings, Bonnie McKee partnered her Gustavo Cadile gown with a stunning geometric light-refracting clutch, Madonna played it cool with a bejeweled hand glove, and Rita Ora made a statement with playful nail art and a selection of Lorraine Schwartz cocktail rings.

3 of 5 Getty Images (3)

Fiery Shades of Red

Red on the red carpet is still going strong, and these musical sensations proved it: Colbie Caillat in Ezra Santos, Pink in Johanna Johnson and Miranda Lambert in a custom Pamella Roland.

4 of 5 Lester Cohen/WireImage (2); Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Striking Metallics

Hard metal was a winning sartorial choice at the Grammys. It looks as though Ciara (in Emilio Pucci), Chrissy Teigen (in Johanna Johnson), and Taylor Swift (in Gucci) were literally inspired by the gramophone.

5 of 5 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Jason Merritt/Getty Images (2)

High Contrast

Black and white will always be the quintessential color combo, as seen here: Madonna in a crisp Ralph Lauren tux, Katy Perry in a forthy music-inspired Valentino Couture dress, and Paula Patton in a skin-skimming zebra-print Nicolas Jebran gown.

