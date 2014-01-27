Grammys 2014 Fashion Round-Up: See All the Trends

After the 2014 Golden Globes earlier this month and last night's Grammys, it's clear which red carpet trends are here to stay. Stars like Miranda Lambert (in a custom Pamella Roland) rose to the top in shades of fiery red while the quintessential color combo, black and white, dominated once again in stand-out prints (see: Paula Patton in Nicolas Jebran).

A handful of A-listers , from Sarah Hyland (in Emilio Pucci) to Sara Bareilles (in Blumarine), eschewed the usual floor-sweeping gowns in favor for shorter lengths, baring legs for days. And let's not forget about the blinding high-shine metallics that lit up the red carpet, like Taylor Swift's metallic chain-mail Gucci design. From high contrast to statement accessories, see which celebrities rocked the five major fashion trends last night.

