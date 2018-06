5 of 7 Frederick M. Brown/WireImage

Taraji P. Henson and Mary J. Blige

"Being honored is a true honor and I'm so humbled," said Mary J. Blige, who was cheered on by friends like Taraji P. Henson during the Essence Black Women in Music event at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. Blige also dropped some hints about the duet she'll be doing with tenor Andrea Bocelli on the Grammy stage. "We'll be singing Bridge Over Troubled Water and it's for Haiti. Music plays a big part in moving people-from their wallets to their hearts."