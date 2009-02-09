2009 Grammy Nominees

1 of 10 ShowBizIreland/Getty Images; IMaxTree

Rihanna

NOMINATIONS: Best Dance Recording for "Disturbia" and Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for "If I Never See Your Face Again" with Maroon 5



HER STYLE: From flirty Zac Posen dresses to thigh-high lace-up boots (left), Rihanna loves to take fashion risks while showing off her girly and her edgy sides. The face of Gucci's Tattoo Heart Collection campaign is also a big fan of designers like Dolce & Gabbana and Giambattista Valli.



OUR PICK: This elegant-yet-modern Gucci gown is perfect for showing off the trendsetter's edgy hair and tattoos.