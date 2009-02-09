2009 Grammy Nominees

Feb 08, 2009
Rihanna, 2009 Grammy Nominees, Gucci
Rihanna
NOMINATIONS: Best Dance Recording for "Disturbia" and Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for "If I Never See Your Face Again" with Maroon 5

HER STYLE: From flirty Zac Posen dresses to thigh-high lace-up boots (left), Rihanna loves to take fashion risks while showing off her girly and her edgy sides. The face of Gucci's Tattoo Heart Collection campaign is also a big fan of designers like Dolce & Gabbana and Giambattista Valli.

OUR PICK: This elegant-yet-modern Gucci gown is perfect for showing off the trendsetter's edgy hair and tattoos.
Beyonce, 2009 Grammy Nominee, Alexander McQueen
Beyonce
NOMINATION: Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for "Me, Myself and I"

HER STYLE: On the red carpet, the Grammy winner prefers timeless looks by designers like Elie Saab, Giorgio Armani and Versace that show off her curves.

OUR PICK: The gems on this Alexander McQueen mini-dress will appeal to Beyonce's glamorous side, while the futuristic silhouette's just right for her sassy alter-ego, Sasha Fierce.
Madonna, 2009 Grammy Nominees, Louis Vuitton
Madonna
NOMINATIONS: Best Dance Recording for "Give It 2 Me" and Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for "4 Minutes" with Justin Timberlake and Timbaland

HER STYLE: The fashion icon-and new face of Louis Vuitton-pushes the envelope both on-stage and off in cutting-edge looks by designers like Jean Paul Gaultier, Givenchy and Stella McCartney.

OUR PICK: A tuxedo jacket and feather skirt by Louis Vuitton is chic and edgy (and perfect for someone with great gams).
Alicia Keys, 2009 Grammy Nominee, Dolce & Gabbana
Alicia Keys
NOMINATIONS: Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for "Superwoman" and Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for "Lesson Learned" with John Mayer

HER STYLE: She may have channeled the eighties in red jeans and suspenders on-stage (left), but when it comes to the red carpet, Keys prefers sleek and classic looks by Armani Prive. The artist chose the collection for appearances at the AMAs, the Black Ball and last year's Grammys.

OUR PICK: This ladylike black Dolce & Gabbana dress has a classic shape and timeless quality, but a jeweled belt and ribbons add rockstar style.
Leona Lewis, 2009 Grammy Nominees, Missoni
Leona Lewis
NOMINATIONS: Record of the Year for "Bleeding Heart" and Best Pop Vocal Album for Spirit

HER STYLE: The British singing phenom is a fan of feminine dresses with a little flare. She recently wore a taupe, flapper-inspired Jenny Packham dress to the AMAs.

OUR PICK: This pleated Missoni goddess gown adds an air of sophistication to Lewis's otherwise girly style.
Duffy, 2009 Grammy Nominee, Lanvin
Duffy
NOMINATIONS: Best New Artist, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Mercy" and Best Pop Vocal Album for Rockferry

HER STYLE: The soulful Welsh singer has a retro look that often includes red lips, striped nautical shirts and high-waisted jeans.

OUR PICK: This jewel-embellished Lanvin dress has a vintage feel-and shorter hemline-that will appeal to the star's retro style.
Jordin Sparks, 2009 Grammy Nominees, Zac Posen
Jordin Sparks
NOMINATION: Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for "No Air" with Chris Brown

HER STYLE: The American Idol winner takes a youthful approach to fashion, often choosing bright colors, bold prints and metallics by designers like Dolce & Gabbana and Betsey Johnson.

OUR PICK: This waist-cinching Zac Posen design would flatter Sparks's figure while adding a little edge to her usual girly look.
Katy Perry, 2009 Grammy Nominees, Christian Dior
Katy Perry
NOMINATION: Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "I Kissed a Girl"

HER STYLE: The carefree singer can be seen in vintage clothes from different decades. She played up her pin-up look with red lips and a halter top at the MTV VMAs.

OUR PICK: The ribbons and fringe on this Christian Dior dress complement her bubbly personality, while the bold yellow color is a nice contrast to her dark hair.
Sheryl Crow, 2009 Grammy Nominees, Ralph Lauren
Sheryl Crow
NOMINATION: Best Pop Vocal Album for Detours

HER STYLE: Not one for making bold fashion statements, Crow shows off her ultra-fit figure in classic styles by American designers like Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Marc Jacobs.

OUR PICK: The luxurious fabric and simple silhouette of this Ralph Lauren slip-dress is the perfect combination for the singer's Grammy appearance.
Mariah Carey, 2009 Grammy Nominees, Versace
Mariah Carey
NOMINATION: Best Gospel Performance for "I Understand" with Kim Burrell, Rance Allen, Bebe Winans & Hezekiah Walker's Love Fellowship Tabernacle Church Choir

HER STYLE: The R&B-pop diva credits her sleek physique to water aerobics and likes to show it off in flashy mini-dresses and short shorts.

OUR PICK: While still exposing Carey's toned arms and legs, the sweetheart neckline and skinny belt keeps this eye-catching Versace mini elegant and ladylike.
