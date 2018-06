2008 Pre-Grammy Parties

7 of 10 JSSImages/BEImages

Jordin Sparks

Verizon Wireless and People magazine’s party honored music mogul Timbaland, whose very name drew an all-star group of performers and guests including Fergie, Natasha Bedingfield, and Paris Hilton. "This is my first Grammy’s party ever! I don’t know what’s going to go on," said an awestruck Jordin Sparks. Who is at the top of the American Idol's music industry must-meet list? "I haven’t met Beyonce yet. I was at the AMA’s and she was standing right next to me, but I couldn’t say anything. I still get star struck," Sparks admitted.