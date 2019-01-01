17 of the Most Memorable Grammy Moments
Clear your calendars! The Grammy Awards will be broadcasted February 10, 2019 on the CBS Network. The outfits, the drama, the scandals—we're ready for it all. What better way to count down the minutes until the live taping of the show than to count down 17 of the most memorable Grammy moments of all time? From Steve Martin's bottomless appearance in 1979 to Adele and Beyoncé's tear-jerking moment in 2017, we've found some of the funniest (and the saddest), most interesting moments in Grammy history. Check them out!
Steve Martin's Bottomless Ensemble of 1979
Talk about a fashion statement! Comedian and actor Steve Martin wore a completely unforgettable ensemble that, well, didn't involve pants. While presenting the award for the Best Pop Vocal Performance during the 21st Annual Grammy Awards, Martin was handed his dry-cleaned trousers on stage—setting the trend for bottomless appearances. Fortunately for him, his fashion statement is still trending. Earlier in 2017, Grammy-winning duo Twenty One Pilots accepted their award for Best Pop Duo/Group pantsless, keeping the weird—but very much humorous—fad alive.
The Man in The Mirror Sets The Record Straight in 1984
After releasing Thriller in 1982, Michael Jackson set the record in 1984 for the most Grammy Awards earned, after winning 8 Grammys in one night. Jacko single-handedly moon-walked his way into Grammy history, while also giving us the performance of a lifetime a few years later in 1988, when he performed “The Way You Make Me Feel” and "Man In The Mirror" live at the Grammys. Not only did the King of Pop give us a heartwarming performance, but he welcomed a choir to the stage to aid him in his efforts. No—we're not crying, you are.
A Young LeAnn Rhimes Breaks Barriers In 1997
Trust us—we didn't forget either. LeAnn Rhimes surprised us all in 1997 when she became the youngest star—with an unbelievable amount of grace, talent, and personality—to win not one, but TWO Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance. This moment in Grammy history was definitely one for the books. You go LeAnn!
J.Lo and The Infamous See-Through Dress of 2000
We can always count on Jennifer Lopez to give us a show! The singer sashayed onto the red carpet of the 42nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with the most unforgettable dress in Grammy history. The infamous green silk-chiffon Versace number not only turned heads, but set the bar for J.Lo—giving herself, and her date (then known as Puff Daddy), a special place in red carpet history.
Eminem and Elton John Hug It Out On Stage in 2001
After a series of allegations were made surrounding Eminem and his stand on homosexuality, the rapper took to the Grammy stage hand-in-hand with Elton John (who wore a hell of an outfit, might we say) during his performance of his hit song, "Stan," in 2001. Eminem and Elton John have since gone on to become good friends, with Eminem buying Elton a diamond-encrusted sex toy to congratulate him on his marriage to David Furnish.
The Ladies of Lady Marmalade Take The Stage in 2002
Who could forget the historic #sisterhood moment, when Pink, Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, and Mya performed their rendition of Lady Marmalade live at the Grammys in 2002? The Moulin Rouge-themed set, the fab ensembles they rocked—we loved every moment. To make this evening even more unforgettable, this crew took home the Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals. Did we forget to mention music legend Patti Labelle joined them on stage to finish off the performance? Gitchi Gitchi ya ya to you too, ladies!
The Nipplegate Apology of 2004
As if watching the actual moment when Justin Timberlake accidentally tore Janet Jackson's top during their duet of "Rock Your Body" at the Super Bowl XXXVIII half-time show wasn't awkward enough, JT apologized publicity (again) during the 46th Annual Grammy Awards, making it extremely hard for anybody to forget about it. Although this was a bit painful to watch, it sure was memorable!
Amy Winehouse Dominates the Grammys of 2008
Late singer Amy Winehouse gave us one of the most memorable Grammy performances ever, especially given that it wasn't in person. The troubled songstress, although set to perform live weeks in advance, was unable to obtain a work visa due to her ongoing treatment for drug addiction. She ended up broadcasting her performance live from Great Britain, and won 5 awards during the 50th Annual Grammy Awards. The singer died in 2011 from alcohol intoxication, but her angelic voice and unparalleled talent will never be forgotten.
The Elephant in the Room in 2009
Although this is a memory we'd all like to forget—it might just be impossible. As most of us can recall, our favorite superstar couple at the time, Rihanna and Chris Brown, failed to attend the 51st Annual Grammy Awards after it was reported that the two were involved in a domestic violence incident following Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy party. Their absence at the show sparked many speculations, but the scandal came to a head the next day after full details of Ri's hospitalization due to extensive injuries were released. Yes—it's been years, but our hearts are still hurting.
Baby Mama M.I.A. Bumps It Up In 2009
While due to give birth the day of the Grammys, British rapper and songwriter M.I.A. and her baby still gave us a stellar performance, alongside the King of the South, T.I., Lil' Wayne, Jay-Z, and Kanye West, for their song "Swagger Like Us." According to M.I.A., the show must always go on.
Roman's Red Carpet Appearance in 2012
In 2012, Nicki Minaj's alter ego, Roman, took the red carpet by surprise at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards, wearing a rather questionable red hooded cloak, as well being accompanied by a man that looked shockingly—um, well—just like the Pope. Minaj's wardrobe has always been known to start conversations, but this one may have been a bit over the top. Her outfit may have been a miss for many of us, but it's safe to say it's one we'll never forget!
Daft Punk Gets Lucky in 2014
The year is 2014, and the disco duo Daft Punk is strangely dressed in futuristic helmets, complemented by Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane suits. They take home not one, but four Grammy Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, as well as Best Dance/Electronica Album. These guys weren't to be reckoned with then, and they aren't to be reckoned with now!
Kanye's Repeats His "Imma Let You Finish" Speech in 2015
We may have let this moment go, but Kanye surely hasn't! Kanye jokingly recited his "Imma Let You Finish" speech while Beck accepted his Grammy for Album of the Year at the 57th Grammy Awards. Just to refresh your memories, this is the same speech that sparked controversy between the rapper and singer Taylor Swift during the MTV VMAs in 2009. Maybe—just maybe—Kanye should leave this speech in the past for good.
Broadway Meets The Grammys in 2016
An unforgettable performance indeed! Broadway crossed over to the Grammys in 2016, when the cast of the hit musical Hamilton gave us a historic (no pun intended!) show, and also gave thousands of viewers a taste of what it's really like to see the musical live on Broadway. Haven't seen Hamilton yet? Visit the official Broadway website for show times and ticket sales.
Lady Gaga as Bowie in 2016
It's no secret that Lady Gaga is known for her outrageously interesting yet vaguely weird fashion sense (remember when she wore a dress made out of meat to the VMAs in 2010?). As a tribute to the late musician and fashion icon David Bowie, who is also known for his colorful and dramatic style, Gaga walked the red carpet dressed as the legend, and also performed a medley of Bowie's songs, such as "Space Oddity" and "Changes," to commemorate his death earlier in 2016. She sure nailed this one.
Mr. 24K Gives a Heartwarming Tribute to Prince in 2017
The news of Prince's untimely death earlier in 2017 was definitely shocking, and hard for us to accept. The legendary performer rocked the world with his voice, infectious dance moves, and flamboyant style, leaving a rich legacy behind. 32-year old singer Bruno Mars paid a beautiful tribute to the icon at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, reminding us all that Prince was truly one of a kind. Our hearts are still aching.
Adele and Beyoncé Give Us All Something To Cry About in 2017
Our tear ducts couldn't get a break during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. The highlight of the evening occurred when Adele and Queen Bey shared a moment as Adele accepted her award for Album of the Year, amidst accepting 4 other major awards that evening. The British singer dedicated her album, 25, to Beyoncé for her work on her personal album, Lemonade. As the tears rolled down Adele's face (and ours too!) Beyoncé in return mouthed "I love you," as she began to cry as well.