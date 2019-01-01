17 of the Most Memorable Grammy Moments 

After releasing Thriller in 1982, Michael Jackson set the record in 1984 for the most Grammy Awards earned, after winning 8 Grammys in one night. Jacko single-handedly moon-walked his way into Grammy history, while also giving us the performance of a lifetime a few years later in 1988, when he performed “The Way You Make Me Feel” and "Man In The Mirror" live at the Grammys. Not only did the King of Pop give us a heartwarming performance, but he welcomed a choir to the stage to aid him in his efforts. No—we're not crying, you are.