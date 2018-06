1 of 4 Courtesy of AMC, Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

"Mad Men brought back the pencil skirt. Everything about the aesthetic of that era is incredible and it's all about being a woman. Thank you to Mad Men from those of us who cannot wear skinny jeans every day!"



