What's Inside the 2016 Golden Globes Swag Bags? Peek Inside (and Shop the Products!)     

Courtesy of Golden Globes
Sydney Mondry
Jan 08, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

On January 10, we’ll be glued to our televisions ooh-ing and ah-ing at our favorite Golden Globes gowns, manicures, and jewels. What the cameras don’t capture are the envy-inducing gift bags given to nominees, presenters, and attendees alike. These totes are packed with designer swag, ranging from high-end makeup products to upscale travel accessories. Read below for the full list of contents found in every bag for women and men, plus the shopping links so you can your hands on any one item—or all of them!

1 of 23 Courtesy

For Women: B-Low The Belt Kelly Tote

The Mila bag, pictured at top, is not yet available, but this black leather tote from the accessories brand is a more than adequate replacement, no? $398; b-lowthebelt.com

2 of 23 Courtesy

3Lab Hydra Day SPF 20+ Broad Spectrum

$90; 3lab.com

3 of 23 Courtesy

Corkcicle Brushed Copper Canteen

$28; corkcicle.com

4 of 23 Courtesy

Elizabeth and James Nirvana Black & Nirvana White Perfume Oil

$35 each; sephora.com

5 of 23 Courtesy

L’Oreal Voluminous Superstar Mascara

$11; lorealparisusa.com

6 of 23 Courtesy

L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss

$10; lorealparisusa.com

7 of 23 Courtesy

Le Metier de Beaute Kaleidoscope Travel Collection

$95; neimanmarcus.com

8 of 23 Courtesy

Rituals Skincare Honey Touch Body Cream

$18; us.rituals.com

9 of 23 Courtesy

Wet Brush Hair Brush

$10; thewetbrush.com

10 of 23 Courtesy

Men's Bag: Lug Airbus Weekender Bag

$130; luglife.com

11 of 23 Courtesy

Caolion Hot & Cool Pore Foam Cleanser Duo

$24; caolion.com

12 of 23 Courtesy

Dunheger Digital Luggage Scale

$18; dunheger.com

13 of 23 Courtesy

Incipio F08 Earbuds

$25; incipio.com

14 of 23 Courtesy

L’Oreal Men’s Expert Vita Lift SPF 15 Anti-Wrinkle & Firming Moisturizer

$12; lorealparisusa.com

15 of 23 Courtesy

Lug Bento Box 3pc Container Set

$50; luglife.com

16 of 23 Courtesy

Misfit Flash

$30; store.misfit.com

17 of 23 Courtesy

Patch NYC Stag Candle

$37; patchnyc.com

18 of 23 Courtesy

Rituals Skincare Samurai Magic Shave

$29; us.rituals.com

19 of 23 Courtesy

Rituals Skincare Under a Fig Fragrance Sticks

$39; us.rituals.com

20 of 23 Courtesy

Rufus Styles Kick Cleaning Kit

$25; rufusstyles.com

21 of 23 Courtesy

Rusk Hair Products Paste

$18; ulta.com

22 of 23 Courtesy

Sock It To Me Socks

$12; sockittome.com

23 of 23 Courtesy

Super Soft Travel Pillow

$13; wolfmfg.com

