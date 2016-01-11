Here's How Viola Davis Got Ready for the 2016 Golden Globes

It's no secret that How to Get Away with Murder star Viola Davis knows how to shine on the red carpet. So we couldn't help but wonder exactly how the cover girl primps for a big event. To celebrate the 2016 Golden Globe Awards, we teamed up with the Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama nominee's stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, to document the glamming. Scroll down to see her exclusive diary from the big day, get the scoop on the bejeweled Marchesa stunner that turned heads at the show, and find out how the most adorable member of the crew (Davis's 4-year-old daughter Genesis) pitched in.