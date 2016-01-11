Here's How Viola Davis Got Ready for the 2016 Golden Globes

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty Images
Christina Shanahan
Jan 11, 2016 @ 11:45 am

It's no secret that How to Get Away with Murder star Viola Davis knows how to shine on the red carpet. So we couldn't help but wonder exactly how the cover girl primps for a big event. To celebrate the 2016 Golden Globe Awards, we teamed up with the Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama nominee's stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, to document the glamming. Scroll down to see her exclusive diary from the big day, get the scoop on the bejeweled Marchesa stunner that turned heads at the show, and find out how the most adorable member of the crew (Davis's 4-year-old daughter Genesis) pitched in.

1 of 9 Courtesy

The Gown

"Viola has a longstanding relationship with Marchesa. They sent gowns for her to try and she fell in love with this one! They remade it for an absolutely perfect fit," Stewart says. "Here it is hanging in the office, with styling kits packed and ready!"

2 of 9 Courtesy

The Dress and Genesis

"We had to lay the dress flat on the bed because it was so delicate that the crystals were catching on the tulle."

3 of 9 Courtesy

The Clutches

"Marchesa has a stunning evening bag collection as well!" Stewart says.

4 of 9 Courtesy

Selecting the Accessories

"We always have fun choosing the jewelry."

5 of 9 Courtesy

Earrings and Snacks 

"Everyone was stealing fries from Genesis “pre-game” meal—at our Jacob & Co. jewelry table!"

6 of 9 Courtesy

Viola's Style Squad

"My styling team always has my back! Here's Jenny Brunt and Katie Bofshever."

7 of 9 Courtesy

Mommy-Daughter Time

"Genesis took lots of selfies with her mom!"

8 of 9 Courtesy

The Hair and Makeup Team

"It’s always a fun crowd in the room, lots of chaos and laughter," Stewart says. "Here’s Viola’s 'posse': the always amazing and calm glam squad, Jamika Wilson on hair and Autumn Moultrie on makeup."

9 of 9 Courtesy

Game Time

"Viola heads off to the Globes!"

For more insider style tips and celebrity sneak peeks, follow Stewart on Instagram @elizabethstewart1.

