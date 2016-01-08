Spicy Fried Broccoli
Tortilla Española
Queso Fundido
The Golden Globe nominees for 2016 are pretty varied—this year 70 is the new 30, and the category of Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama is a complete crapshoot—so why shouldn't your viewing party menu be just as eclectic?
While we may not all see eye-to-eye on which film should win Best Comedy at this year’s awards, it is universally agreed upon that the viewing party snacks must be both delicious and bountiful—but this is the Golden Globes’ 73rd year, which means we’ve likely been whipping up and chowing down on the same morsels for decades.
It’s time to step outside of our award show munchies comfort zone—and time zone. Below, three top chefs share appetizer recipes inspired by Spain, China, and Mexico that will satisfy all attendees, whether they're rooting for Jennifer Lawrence or Brie Larson.