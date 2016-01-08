3 Recipes That Bring Something New to Your Golden Globes Viewing Party Menu

Sydney Mondry
Jan 08, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
<p>Spicy Fried Broccoli</p>
Spicy Fried Broccoli

"I had a ton of extra broccoli florets lying around, and I couldn't face throwing them all away,” says Amanda Cohen, the chef and owner of celebrated N.Y.C-based vegetable restaurant Dirty Candy. “So I was thinking about Korean Fried Chicken and realized that it would be easy to do the same thing with broccoli. Problem solved.”

Ingredients

6 cups broccoli florets
3/4 cup cornstarch
1 ¼ tsp baking powder
2 tbsp panko crumbs
1 tsp salt
1/2 cup flour
1/2 cup ice cold seltzer water
1/2 cup ice cold vodka
1/4 cup very thinly sliced scallions
1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

For the Sauce
1 tbsp minced garlic
2 tsp minced ginger
2 tbsp plus 2 tsp shoyu ($9; thrivemarket.com)
1/4 cup Gochujang (Korean chile paste; $3; jet.com)
2 tbsp black rice vinegar ($6; importfood.com)
2 tbsp plus 1 tsp toasted sesame oil
2 tsp brown sugar

Directions
1. Toss the broccoli in 1/4 cup of the cornstarch, then shake off excess powder.
2. Mix the remaining cornstarch, baking powder, panko, salt, and flour together. Add vodka and seltzer to the cornstarch mixture.
3. Roll the broccoli in the wet batter. Deep fry broccoli in batches until golden. Set on paper towels to drain.
4. Mix together all sauce ingredients in a big bowl.
5. Toss the fried, smoked broccoli in the sauce. Remove, sprinkle with sesame seeds and scallions, and serve.

<p>Tortilla Española</p>
Tortilla Española

“Tortilla is to Spain as the hamburger is to the U.S.,” explains Marc Vidal, the executive chef of N.Y.C.-based Spanish tapas restaurant Boqueria, which also has locations in Washington, D.C. and Hong Kong. “I love to make mine with only a little onion, plenty of good olive oil, and runny in the middle. After your party, you can put leftovers on a baguette with some garlic aioli—just like the sandwich my mom used to make for me when I was a kid in Barcelona.”

Serves: 8 portions

Ingredients

8 eggs
1 ¼ qts of prepped tortilla potato mixture
3 tbsp of canola extra virgin olive oil
Salt to taste

Tortilla potato mixture
2 ½ lbs of Yukon Gold Potatoes
1 pint of canola extra virgin olive oil
1 large Spanish onion
4 tsp of garlic, minced

Directions

1. To make the tortilla potato mixture: Peel, quarter, and slice the potatoes so that they are 1/16-inch thick. Cut the onions in quarters and then julienne. Chop the garlic. In a pan, cover the potatoes, onions, and garlic with oil, cover with aluminum foil, and cook in the convection oven for 1 hour and 50 minutes at 375°F.
2. Beat eggs, season with kosher salt.
3. Heat a 10-inch, non-stick pan over medium high heat and add the prepped tortilla potato mixture, seasoning with salt. Sauté for about 3 minutes, or until the potatoes start to get some color. Remove from pan and put in a bowl. Add the eggs and stir with a rubber spatula to incorporate evenly.
4. In a very hot, non-stick pan, add 3 tbsp of oilve oil. Add the egg mixture and move constantly for the first 2 minutes with a rubber spatula. Reduce to lower heat, pulling the eggs away from the edge of the pan to evenly distribute the mixture. Once the bottom of the tortilla is set and the top is still a little wet, place a plate on top of the pan and invert the pan to remove the tortilla.  
5. Slip the tortilla back into the pan and cook the other side. Using the spatula, carefully edge down the perimeters of the tortilla to from an even surface. With a cake tester check the center of the tortilla—it should be a little moist, but not runny. 
6. To make a rounded edge flip the tortilla a few more times. Cut the tortilla into small slices. Serve with olives, your favorite baguette, and garlic alioli.

<p>Queso Fundido</p>
Queso Fundido

“This is a crowd pleaser and insanely easy to make,” says Ford Fry, the chef and owner of trendy Tex Mex eatery Superica in Atlanta. “For the fundido, all you do is broil cheese! And who doesn’t love cheese? Throw fresh avocado salsa verde and warm tortillas in the mix and you’ve got an irresistible combination.”

Ingredients

For the Fundido
8 oz Chihuahua cheese
8 oz Monterrey Jack cheese
Dried oregano
Tortillas, for serving

For the Avocado Salsa Verde (yields 1 qt)
1 lb charred tomatillos
1 bunch cilantro
2 cups raw onion, chopped
5 jalapeños, chopped
1 tbsp garlic
4 tbsp fresh lime juice
2 avocados
Salt, to taste

Directions

To Make the Avocado Salsa Verde

Pulse the first six ingredients in a blend until just mixed. Add avocado and puree until combined.

To Make the Fundido

Fill a ceramic dish with equal parts Chihuahua cheese and Monterrey Jack cheese. Broil till golden bubbly brown and sprinkle with dried oregano. Top tortillas with a mix of avocado salsa verde and queso fundido.

