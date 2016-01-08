“Tortilla is to Spain as the hamburger is to the U.S.,” explains Marc Vidal, the executive chef of N.Y.C.-based Spanish tapas restaurant Boqueria, which also has locations in Washington, D.C. and Hong Kong. “I love to make mine with only a little onion, plenty of good olive oil, and runny in the middle. After your party, you can put leftovers on a baguette with some garlic aioli—just like the sandwich my mom used to make for me when I was a kid in Barcelona.”

Serves: 8 portions

Ingredients

8 eggs

1 ¼ qts of prepped tortilla potato mixture

3 tbsp of canola extra virgin olive oil

Salt to taste

Tortilla potato mixture

2 ½ lbs of Yukon Gold Potatoes

1 pint of canola extra virgin olive oil

1 large Spanish onion

4 tsp of garlic, minced

Directions

1. To make the tortilla potato mixture: Peel, quarter, and slice the potatoes so that they are 1/16-inch thick. Cut the onions in quarters and then julienne. Chop the garlic. In a pan, cover the potatoes, onions, and garlic with oil, cover with aluminum foil, and cook in the convection oven for 1 hour and 50 minutes at 375°F.

2. Beat eggs, season with kosher salt.

3. Heat a 10-inch, non-stick pan over medium high heat and add the prepped tortilla potato mixture, seasoning with salt. Sauté for about 3 minutes, or until the potatoes start to get some color. Remove from pan and put in a bowl. Add the eggs and stir with a rubber spatula to incorporate evenly.

4. In a very hot, non-stick pan, add 3 tbsp of oilve oil. Add the egg mixture and move constantly for the first 2 minutes with a rubber spatula. Reduce to lower heat, pulling the eggs away from the edge of the pan to evenly distribute the mixture. Once the bottom of the tortilla is set and the top is still a little wet, place a plate on top of the pan and invert the pan to remove the tortilla.

5. Slip the tortilla back into the pan and cook the other side. Using the spatula, carefully edge down the perimeters of the tortilla to from an even surface. With a cake tester check the center of the tortilla—it should be a little moist, but not runny.

6. To make a rounded edge flip the tortilla a few more times. Cut the tortilla into small slices. Serve with olives, your favorite baguette, and garlic alioli.