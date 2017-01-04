11 Shows to Stream Before the Golden Globes

Courtesy of Netflix
Courtney Higgs
Jan 04, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

The Golden Globe Awards air on Sunday and, like the master procrastinator you are, you've barely seen any of the nominated TV shows. Now what? 

First, don't panic. (We get it: It's easy to get a little too caught up in bingeing those Real Housewives re-runs.) But the good new is, you still have time to squeeze in some essential viewing, and between stealthy lunchtime streaming and dedicated after-work cramming, we're confident you can still get up to speed.

To help you on your journey, we've put together this handy guide of 11 shows you should prioritize, as well as where to stream all the other nominated shows and performances ahead of the big show on Sunday. Happy bingeing!

1 of 11 Alex Bailey/Netflix

Best TV Series, Drama

Editor Pick: The Crown

Why You Need to Watch: This intimate look at the early life of Queen Elizabeth II is unlike anything we've seen before, and in a category stacked with the most buzzy shows in recent memory, that it-factor is crucial. Not only is the cast superb (Claire Foy nails her portrayal of the young queen), but each episode pulls you in so close that you feel like you're actually part of the royal family. 

Where to Stream: Netflix

The Other Nominees: Game of Thrones (HBO Go) Stranger Things (Netflix) This is Us (NBC.com) Westworld (HBO Go)
2 of 11 Matthias Clamer/FX

Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Editor Pick: Atlanta 

Why You Need to Watch: When this FX series debuted in the fall, it was an instant hit. The brainchild of Donald Glover (also known by his rap persona, Childish Gambino) follows three young black men just trying to figure it all out in Atlanta, Georgia. The show is incredibly smart. It tackles poignant, fairly heavy subject matter, but still manages to keep the audience laughing out loud at the same time.

Where to Stream: Amazon

The Other Nominees: Blackish (ABC.com) Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon) Transparent (Amazon) Veep (HBO Go)
3 of 11 Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

Best TV Miniseries or Movie

Editor Pick: The Night Of

Why You Need to Watch: Serial season one lovers: This one's for you. This HBO miniseries encompasses everything that got us hooked on the insanely popular podcast in the first place. It's a classic whodunit with lots of mind-bending twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

Where to Stream: HBO Go

The Other Nominees: American Crime (ABC.com) The Dresser (Amazon) The Night Manager (Amazon)
4 of 11 Michael Parmelee/USA Network

Best Actor, Drama

Editor Pick: Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Why You Need to Watch: For the second season in a row, Rami Malek has brought it (and kind of creeped us out at times) as hacker Elliot Alderson. His performance as the squirrely vigilante continues to be the most compelling part of the buzzy USA show. 

Where to Stream: USAnetwork.com

The Other Nominees: Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (Google Play) Matthew Rhys, The Americans (Amazon) Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtimeanytime.com) Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath (Amazon)
5 of 11 Curtis Baker/Netflix

Best Actress, Drama

Editor Pick: Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Why You Need to Watch: First things first: If you haven't watched Stranger Things, you haven't lived. It ushers 1980s nostalgia into the modern day, and Winona Ryder serves as yet another delightful blast from the past. 

Where to Stream: Netflix

The Other Nominees: Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz.com) Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix) Keri Russell, The Americans (Amazon) Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO Go)
6 of 11 Courtesy Amazon

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy

Editor Pick: Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent 

Why You Need to Watch: Maura Pfefferman is, without a doubt, one of the most important characters on TV today. As Transparent goes on, it becomes more and more clear that there isn't an actor on the planet who could play the character as well as the amazing Jeffrey Tambor. He takes us on a journey that isn't always glamorous or even nice, but it's as honest as it gets.

Where to Stream: Amazon

The Other Nominees: Anthony Anderson, Blackish (ABC.com) Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon) Donald Glover, Atlanta (Amazon Video) Nick Nolte, Graves (Epix.com)
 
7 of 11 John P. Fleenor/HBO

Best Actress, Comedy or Musical

Editor Pick: Issa Rae, Insecure

Why You Need to Watch: It's been awhile since we've seen a female character on TV quite as relatable as Issa Dee (played by the hilarious Issa Rae). She is seriously all of us! The good, the bad, the ugly, and everything in between.

Where to Stream: HBO Go

The Other Nominees: Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CWtv.com) Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep  (HBO Go) Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce  (HBO Go) Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin (CWtv.com) Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish (ABC.com)
8 of 11 Ray Mickshaw/FX

Best Supporting Actor, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Editor Pick: Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson 

Why You Need to Watch: All the performances in this limited series are absolutely phenomenal, but the portrayal of the emotional rollercoaster of attorney Chris Darden (played by Brown) just about tops them all. Darden wasn't typically a name you heard as much in the countless retellings of the famous O.J. Simpson saga, but Brown has now changed that for good.

Where to Stream: Amazon

The Other Nominees: John Travolta, The People vs. O.J. Simpson (Amazon) Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager (Amazon) John Lithgow, The Crown (Netflix) Christian Slater, Mr. Robot (USAnetwork.com)
9 of 11 Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Best Supporting Actress, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie  

Editor Pick: Mandy Moore, This Is Us 

Why You Need to Watch: If faint memories of Moore in A Walk to Remember make up the bulk of your impression of this former pop songstress as an actor, then just wait until you get a load of her on this show. Her trials and tribulations as a mother of three will make you feel all the feels.

Where to Stream: NBC.com

The Other Nominees: Chrissy Metz, This Is Us (NBC.com) Olivia Colman, The Night Manager  (Amazon) Lena Headey, Game of Thrones (HBO Go) Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO Go)
10 of 11 Des Willie//The Ink Factory/AMC

Best Actor, Miniseries or TV Movie

Editor Pick: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager 

Why You Need to Watch: Much has been said about Hiddleston over the last year (especially as it relates to his brief fling with Taylor Swift), but it's his performance on this hit AMC show that we should all be gabbing about. He hits every mark as the mysterious Jonathan Pine and, hey, he's not too bad to look at, either!

Where to Stream: Amazon

The Other Nominees: Bryan Cranston, All the Way (HBO Go) Riz Ahmed, The Night Of (HBO Go) John Turturro, The Night Of (HBO Go) Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson (Amazon)
11 of 11 HBO

Best Actress, Miniseries or TV Movie

Editor Pick: Kerry Washington, Confirmation 

Why You Need to Watch: Kerry Washington slays her performance as Anita Hill, the woman who spoke up about having been sexually harassed by then-Supreme Court Judge nominee, Clarence Thomas. It's a powerful reminder to all women to speak out against injustice and demand respect, regardless of the consequences.

Where to Stream: HBO Go

The Other Nominees: Felicity Huffman, American Crime (ABC.com) Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience (Starz.com) Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson (Amazon) Charlotte Rampling, London Spy (Amazon)

