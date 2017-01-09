Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns Us with Her Fistful of Diamonds

Fact: Blackish star (and winner!) Tracee Ellis Ross stunned in her sparkler of a crystal-embellished Zuhair Murad strapless dress at the 2017 Golden Globes. But it was her fistful of diamonds that not only caught the light, but everyone's eye with every wave or flick of her wrist.

Incredibly ornate and meticulously crafted, these exquisite rings (there were eight total—the armor rings on the middle and ring fingers of her left is actually one piece, connected by a chain) decorated every single digit.

"We wanted to lean away from typical gowns and play with structure and a sexy, but different silhouette," say Dani + Emma, Ellis Ross' stylists. "The rings were the edge that we always love to add to a look! Same as with the dress, we wanted to do something with diamonds that wasn't typical, but was super chic and very Tracee."

The styling duo started with three matching Noudar diamond rings (you can see them on each pinky and as a midi on Ellis Ross's ring finger) and a Noudar two-finger armor ring as the base, and then finished with a halo-encrusted diamond ring by L'Dezen by Payal Shah, a spiky wing-like creation (on her index finger on her left hand), and finally, sculptural diamond pieces by YEPREM and Kavant&Sharat.

The overall effect? A badass jewelry look.