Our Top 10 Best Dressed Women at the 2017 Golden Globes: Do You Agree?

With Cinderella-worthy silver sparklers, bright yellow and soft pink dresses, and a trio of near-bare chests, the Golden Globes fashion parade sent a strong message of optimism—or just manic wildness—just when the world needed a reason to cheer. At the start of what promises to be a wild new era, at least it wasn't dreary.

From my vantage point at the Globes—literally with my face pressed to the glass as Tom Hiddleston ran into Nicole Kidman and played impromptu fashion reporter—the best dresses of the night were all about the flash factor. In fact, there was only one classic dress that made it anywhere near my Top 10 looks of the night.