Our Top 10 Best Dressed Women at the 2017 Golden Globes: Do You Agree?

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
With Cinderella-worthy silver sparklers, bright yellow and soft pink dresses, and a trio of near-bare chests, the Golden Globes fashion parade sent a strong message of optimism—or just manic wildness—just when the world needed a reason to cheer. At the start of what promises to be a wild new era, at least it wasn't dreary.

From my vantage point at the Globes—literally with my face pressed to the glass as Tom Hiddleston ran into Nicole Kidman and played impromptu fashion reporter—the best dresses of the night were all about the flash factor. In fact, there was only one classic dress that made it anywhere near my Top 10 looks of the night.

Ruth Negga in Louis Vuitton

Sleek, streamlined, silvery-sequined, short-sleeved—this dress is all about the "S," as in superb. Negga is the latest star to board the Vuitton celebrity fan train, and she's traveling first class.

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren.

Gold stocks are soaring after Chopra made such a bullish statement in a gown that took 1,600 hours of hand-embroidery to sew all those gold sequins and glass beads.

Viola Davis in Michael Kors Collection

Those who opted for yellow did so boldly, but none so well as Davis, in a one-shouldered wonder. Kors described the color as canary.

Sarah Paulson in Marc Jacobs

Paulson looked exceptionally polished in a tight fitting long-sleeve dress covered in waves of gold and silver sequins, and doesn't she have great posture?

Mandy Moore in Naeem Khan

If the goal was to start a new hashtag, the winner would be #freethesternum, and Moore would take top prize.

Thandie Newton in Monse

This dress is on fire. Actually, those are just sequins, but they're hot, hot, hot.

Nicole Kidman in Alexander McQueen

There's a storm of sequins brewing and her name is Hurricane Nicole. Seek shelter lest ye be blinded by the light.

Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra

Wood made a pointed statement by wearing a tux to remind young girls that they're not required to wear a dress if they don't want to. That's reason enough to say cheers.

Brie Larson in Rodarte

Now that's a departure. Not for Larson, who excels in a sweetheart neckline, but for the Rodarte designers, who have rarely gone so sophisticate.

Emma Stone in Valentino Couture

Are those celestial seasonings too much? Well, she is a big star after all.

