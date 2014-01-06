Then & Now: Amy Poehler and Tina Fey's Red Carpet Style Evolution

Our favorite facetious duo is taking the stage (again!) this Sunday night—and we can't wait. We first fell for Amy Poehler and Tina Fey on SNL, young and bright-eyed with a repertoire chock full of smart witticisms. Years later, our crush on the funny twosome has only deepened, further cemented by their roles as co-hosts at last year's Golden Globes, where they heckled and flung jokes with abandon.

As we count down to awards night, we're reminiscing just how far they've come since their Windy City days, career- and style-wise. In between fine-tuning their comedic routine and knee-slapping zingers, Poehler and Fey have sizzled on the red carpet. That's why we took a look back at their red carpet moments over the years, chronicling their every look from awkward-fitting dresses in the early noughts to jaw-dropping gowns in the present. Journey through their style evolution for an instant Poehler-Fey fix.

