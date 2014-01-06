Then & Now: Amy Poehler and Tina Fey's Red Carpet Style Evolution

Our favorite facetious duo is taking the stage (again!) this Sunday night—and we can't wait. We first fell for Amy Poehler and Tina Fey on SNL, young and bright-eyed with a repertoire chock full of smart witticisms. Years later, our crush on the funny twosome has only deepened, further cemented by their roles as co-hosts at last year's Golden Globes, where they heckled and flung jokes with abandon.

As we count down to awards night, we're reminiscing just how far they've come since their Windy City days, career- and style-wise. In between fine-tuning their comedic routine and knee-slapping zingers, Poehler and Fey have sizzled on the red carpet. That's why we took a look back at their red carpet moments over the years, chronicling their every look from awkward-fitting dresses in the early noughts to jaw-dropping gowns in the present. Journey through their style evolution for an instant Poehler-Fey fix.

1 of 16 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect.

2002

'SNL' newcomer Poehler set foot on the red carpet at the NBC 75th Anniversary Celebration in a plunging pastel floral dress with a ruffled hem. The same year, colleague and friend Fey arrived at the 54th Annual Emmy Awards in an embellished black gown with her trademark glasses.
2 of 16 Albert L. Ortega/WireImage; Scott Suchman/WireImage

2004

Poehler showed her support for 'SNL' creator Lorne Michaels, who accepted The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for Humor, in a strapless black-and-nude frock complete with a hot pink sash. Earlier that same year, Fey premiered 'Mean Girls' in an equally sweet black-and-nude dress.
3 of 16 Jemal Countess/WireImage; Robin Platzer/FilmMagic

2005

The facetious duo have more in common than their comedic timing. The two opted for LBDs in 2005-Poehler at the American Museum of Natural History Gala and Fey at New York Women in Film and Television's 25th Annual Muse Awards.
4 of 16 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic (2)

2006

Great minds think alike-Poehler and Fey (in Valentino) graced the red carpet at the Emmys in gowns that shared jeweled tones and similar silhouettes.
5 of 16 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage

2007

Poehler and Fey showed some leg in 2007: Poehler at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Shrek the Third' and Fey at the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
6 of 16 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (2)

2007

Like yin and yang, the duo complemented each other in contrasting shades. Poehler graced the Los Angeles premiere of 'Blades of Glory' in an optic white halter column while Fey slipped into a plunging black Carolina Herrera gown at the 59th Annual Emmy Awards.
7 of 16 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Dan MacMedan/WireImage

2008

On television's biggest night, the 60th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, mom-to-be Poehler glowed in an empire-waisted floral Zac Posen gown while Fey worked her curves in a sculpted David Meister creation.
8 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2009

Poehler glided on the 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in a dreamy white Roberto Cavalli dress, accented with a brooch. Fey accepted her SAG Award for Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series in a strapless belted Brian Reyes mini.
9 of 16 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2010

Poehler and Fey both struck a pose at the Emmys. Poehler made an entrance in a pale blue Max Azria creation while Fey wowed in an embroidered silk organza Oscar de la Renta gown.
10 of 16 John Shearer/WireImage; Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup

2011

Poehler meant business at the SAGs in 2011, but Fey struck a romantic chord in a striking siren-red Oscar de la Renta floral lace gown.
11 of 16 Vince Bucci/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank; George Pimentel/WireImage

2012

Poehler and Fey's Golden Globe gowns didn't stop short of spectacular. Poehler shimmered in an intricately beaded champagne-colored creation, and Fey made an entrance in a fuchsia Oscar de la Renta gown with a dramatic ruffled hem.
12 of 16 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Barry King/FilmMagic

2012

Now that's an entrance! Poehler arrived at the Emmys in a plunging embellished Stella McCartney gown while Fey took a more demure approach in a maroon Vivienne Westwood column with a gold embroidered neckline.
13 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

2013:

As hosts of the Golden Globes, Poehler and Fey looked the part, sizzling in two drastically different looks. Poehler stunned in a Stella McCartney tux and Fey was the epitome of elegance in a black-and-cream embellished L'Wren Scott midi.
14 of 16 Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

2013

Stunning! Poehler (in Zuhair Murad) and Fey (in Oscar de la Renta) proved that a black floor-sweeping gown is anything but boring.
15 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2013

For the Emmys, the funny twosome pulled out all the stops. Poehler looked statuesque in a glamorous Basler gown; Fey lit up the red carpet in custom cobalt blue dress by Narciso Rodriguez.
16 of 16 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2014

For their second stint hosting the Golden Globes, Poehler and Fey stepped out of their respective comfort zones: Poehler wore a cutout black Stella McCartney column, while Fey donned a floral Carolina Herrera gown.

