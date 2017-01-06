Shop Every Product the Stars Receive in the 2017 Golden Globes Gift Bags

On Jan. 8, Hollywood's biggest stars will hit the red carpet for the 74th Golden Globe Awards, and while we'll be gushing over the night's hottest gowns and hairdos, the attendees have something else to look forward to. And no, we're not talking about the shiny statues.

Nominees, presenters, and attendees alike will be treated to luxe gift bags at the end of the night, and InStyle has the scoop on every product inside those lusted-over swag bags. Lucky ladies will take home a Dooney and Bourke cross-body bag (above), filled with everything from skincare to a fitness tracker.

Sarah Hudiburg

Male attendees will go home with a sleek Victorinox Swiss Army backpack (above), stuffed with equally handy items like razors, water bottles, socks, and even sunglasses.

Keep scrolling to peek at the products inside the 2017 Golden Globes swag bags and even shop the items. We know you've been dying to know exactly what cologne Ryan Gosling will have his hands on at the end of the night.