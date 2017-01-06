Shop Every Product the Stars Receive in the 2017 Golden Globes Gift Bags

Sarah Hudiburg
Olivia Bahou
Jan 06, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

On Jan. 8, Hollywood's biggest stars will hit the red carpet for the 74th Golden Globe Awards, and while we'll be gushing over the night's hottest gowns and hairdos, the attendees have something else to look forward to. And no, we're not talking about the shiny statues.

Nominees, presenters, and attendees alike will be treated to luxe gift bags at the end of the night, and InStyle has the scoop on every product inside those lusted-over swag bags. Lucky ladies will take home a Dooney and Bourke cross-body bag (above), filled with everything from skincare to a fitness tracker.

Sarah Hudiburg

Male attendees will go home with a sleek Victorinox Swiss Army backpack (above), stuffed with equally handy items like razors, water bottles, socks, and even sunglasses.

VIDEO: Inside InStyle's 2016 Golden Globes After-Party

 

Keep scrolling to peek at the products inside the 2017 Golden Globes swag bags and even shop the items. We know you've been dying to know exactly what cologne Ryan Gosling will have his hands on at the end of the night.

1 of 30 Courtesy

Women's Gift Bag: Dooney & Bourke Raleigh Roxy Bag

Dooney & Bourke available at Dooney & Bourke $246 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 30 Courtesy

Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 30

Colorescience available at Colorescience $57 SHOP NOW
3 of 30 Courtesy

Live Ultimate Facial Cleanser

available at Amazon $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 30 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Lip Paints

L'Oreal available at Walgreens $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 30 Courtesy

Lug Life Zipline 2-Piece Storage Pack

available at Lug Life $22 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 30 Courtesy

Misfit Ray Fitness Tracker

available at Amazon $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 30 Courtesy

Sulwhasoo Overnight Vitalizing Mask

Sulwhasoo available at Nordstrom $52 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 30 Courtesy

Men's Gift Bag: Victorinox Swiss Army Escalades Slim Backpack

Swiss Army available at Victorinox Swiss Army $205 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 30 Courtesy

8G Greens Dietary Supplement

available at Nordstrom $13 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 30 Courtesy

Baxter of California Exfoliating Body Bar

available at Amazon $17 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 30 Courtesy

Baxter of California Clay Pomade

available at Nordstrom $22 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 30 Courtesy

Coola SPF 30 Fresh Cucumber Sunscreen Spray

available at Coola $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 30 Courtesy

Ear Skinz Earbud Covers

available at Amazon $11 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 30 Courtesy

H2O+ Beauty Eucalyptus & Aloe Body Scrub

available at H2O+ Beauty $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 30 Courtesy

H2O+ Beauty Eucalyptus & Aloe Revitalizing Shampoo

available at H2O+ Beauty $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 30 Courtesy

Hairmax Density Revitalizer

available at Hairmax $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
17 of 30 Courtesy

Kanteen Dreams Fan for iPhone

available at Amazon $5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
18 of 30 Courtesy

Kusmi Tea Detox

available at Kusmi Tea $22 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
19 of 30 Courtesy

L'Occitane Cade Shaving Cream

L'Occitane available at L'Occitane $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
20 of 30 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Men Expert Vita Lift Anti-Wrinkle & Firming Moisturizer

available at Amazon $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
21 of 30 Courtesy

Lug Life Pilot Mini Travel Wallet

available at Lug Life $27 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
22 of 30 Courtesy

No. 4711 Original Eau de Cologne

available at Amazon $22 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
23 of 30 Courtesy

Schulz & Malley Cleansing Face Wash

available at Schulz & Malley $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
24 of 30 Courtesy

Slydz Sunglasses

available at Slydz $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
25 of 30 Courtesy

Sock It to Me Men's Flamingo Socks

available at Sock It to Me $12 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
26 of 30 Courtesy

Tabac Gentle Men's Care Moisturizing Gel

available at Gents $19 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
27 of 30 Courtesy

Van der Hagen Traditional Safety Razor

available at Target $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
28 of 30 Courtesy

Way of Will Natural Deodorant

available at Way of Will $16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
29 of 30 Courtesy

Yes to Men's Cleansing Wipes

available at Target $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
30 of 30 Courtesy

Zero Water Portable Filtration Tumbler

available at Zero Water $15 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!