Secrets Behind the Hottest Golden Globes Hair and Beauty Looks

Salma Hayek, 2012

"The look was Hollywood noir," hairstylist Robert Vetica said of Salma Hayek's long, flowing waves. "We added a bit of length to complement the noir vibe." To get the look, Vetica used a round brush while blow drying, to create tons of volume. With a small curling iron, he then curled 2" sections, twisting away from the face. "I kept the curls tight, knowing the length would help it drop into a loose wave," he said. To complete the look, Vetica lightly brushed through the spirals, teased the roots and finally misted with hairspray to keep it intact.