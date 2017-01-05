The Riskiest Golden Globes Gowns Ever

The Golden Globes (or any awards show, really) can be counted on for delivering a parade of show-stopping, jaw-dropping gowns. And while we always love classic elegance, there's something so refreshing about seeing a star eschew that kind of sartorial safety in favor for something a smidge more daring. That's why we dug through the Golden Globes archives and rounded up A-list risk-takers who deserve some recognition.

Last year, Brie Larson stepped out of her comfort zone by piling on the shine in a mega-watt glitter number by Calvin Klein Collection. In 2014, Emma Watson literally turned heads when she opted for an open-back Dior design that revealed slim trousers. Even Sarah Jessica Parker who, as far back as 2003, caused mayhem when she went for a Jørgen Simonsen corset and Dior Homme pants by Hedi Slimane.

We can't wait to see what kind of bold looks the 2018 Golden Globes nominees will be bringing this Sunday (8 p.m. EST, Jan. 7 on NBC). But in the meantime, scroll through to see the stars who have upped the risk factor over the years.

Brie Larson, 2016

Larson stepped out of her comfort zone and kicked off her awards season streak with this gold Calvin Klein Collection creation that featured all-over embellishment, ribcage cut-outs, and a plunging neckline.

Kate Hudson, 2016

Hudson had everyone fooled—her mermaid-like three-piece Michael Kors Collection design (that comprised a shimmery peach choker, bandeau, and skirt) was actually all connected in the back.

Jennifer Lawrence, 2016

Lawrence in Dior—not really all that risky. But Lawrence in this Dior, pretty risky. She made a statement on the red carpet in a siren-red number with a crop overlay and side ab-baring cut-outs, complete with a 156.77-carat diamond Chopard bib necklace.

Jane Fonda, 2016

Fonda took a risk, and it paid off (she landed on Eric Wilson's 10 best-dressed list) with her ruffled caped Saint Laurent Couture by Hedi Slimane creation.

Jennifer Lopez, 2015

She made a dramatic entrance at the 2015 Golden Globes in a caped Zuhair Murad design that she styled with Stuart Weitzman shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Emma Stone, 2015

Stone eschewed dresses in favor for a crystal-embellished Lanvin jumpsuit with a black ground-grazing sash. The finishing touches? Ofira jewels and black pumps.

Kate Hudson, 2015

The blonde bombshell wowed on the red carpet in an Atelier Versace design that not only boasted a navel-plunging neckline, but scandalous cut-outs on each side. 

Emma Watson, 2014

Watson literally turned heads on the red carpet in a siren-red, open-back Dior design that revealed black cropped trousers and blue suede Roger Vivier pumps.

Julia Roberts, 2014

Roberts gave her Dolce & Gabbana dress an unexpected menswear spin with a crisp button-down layered underneath.

Katharine McPhee, 2013

The Smash actress went for a high-fashion look in a plunging black Theyskens' Theory gown, Oroton box clutch, Neil Lane jewelry, and strappy heels. "I live in New York so I thought it would be warm in L.A. but it's freezing!" she said.

Thandie Newton, 2013

Newton worked a flirty Giles Deacon minidress with a strategically placed starburst design on the bodice. Light pink heels gave the futuristic look a soft touch.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 2012

With help from her 2-year-old daughter, Charlotte, Gellar wore a ruffled cobalt and white Monique Lhuillier gown and Jimmy Choo stilettos. "I put out all the choices and I let my daughter pick all of it," the actress said of her look. The final touch? Glittering Bulgari bangles and gem drop earrings.

Meryl Streep, 2012

Winning the award for Best Actress, Streep arrived at the ceremony in a cinched, floor-grazing black shirtdress with pale pink lace detailing by Alessandra Rich. The Iron Lady star accepted her eighth Golden Globe wearing a 19th-century diamond cluster ring from Fred Leighton.

Tina Fey, 2010

Fey braved the downpour in a tiered, tea-length Zac Posen design and beribboned Christian Louboutin sandals. Although she received some criticism for her very retro dress, she expressed different (and facetious) concerns about her look. "It's raining a lot," she joked to reporters. "I'm worried that my tattoos are going to start showing. You know, body makeup."

Marisa Tomei, 2009

Choosing unexpected separates to celebrate her second Globes nod, Tomei accessorized her Oscar de la Renta lace blouse and long skirt with a wide lace belt and Neil Lane necklaces.

Rinko Kikuchi, 2007

The Babel nominee opted for an avant-garde lavender confection from Chanel. Her dress's trailing fabric flowers were compared to sea anemones.

Diane Kruger, 2005

A double fashion debut! A near-unknown Kruger got lots of attention in one of the first Marchesa designs. "I loved the dress they made but it was so wrong for that occasion," she told British magazine Stylist. "You could see my bellybutton and everybody else was in long, flowy gowns.

Nicole Kidman, 2004

Kidman showed some skin in an YSL Rive Gauche by Tom Ford flapper dress with an illusion neckline and coin-sized golden paillettes.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2003

We can always count on SJP to try something new! The Sex and the City nominee eschewed a more traditional gown in favor of a noir Jørgen Simonsen corset and matching trousers from Dior Homme by Hedi Slimane.

Lara Flynn Boyle, 2003

The actress danced onto the red carpet in a custom ballerina-inspired number by L.A. designer David Cardona. "I figured I'm either a prima ballerina or a prima donna—either one," joked the actress. "I love dressing up. And this is a party—there doesn't have to be so much seriousness! Look at the shoes!"

Gwyneth Paltrow, 2000

Who's that girl? Not only did the iconic blonde go dark for the 2000 millennial show, she also went casual with a tailored suit and diamante-decorated backless top by pal Stella McCartney for Chloé.

Cameron Diaz, 1999

Diaz selected a kimono-inspired wrap and wide-leg trousers from It brand Chloé. Tousled hair and piles of funky jewelry complemented the idiosyncratic choice.

Julia Roberts, 1990

The up-and-comer flipped the script for her Steel Magnolias Globes win. After browsing the Giorgio Armani atelier with then-beau Kiefer Sutherland, she opted for an oversize men's suit. According to employees of the designer, Roberts was determined to have an outfit as comfortable as her boyfriend's.

