The Riskiest Golden Globes Gowns Ever

The Golden Globes (or any awards show, really) can be counted on for delivering a parade of show-stopping, jaw-dropping gowns. And while we always love classic elegance, there's something so refreshing about seeing a star eschew that kind of sartorial safety in favor for something a smidge more daring. That's why we dug through the Golden Globes archives and rounded up A-list risk-takers who deserve some recognition.

Last year, Brie Larson stepped out of her comfort zone by piling on the shine in a mega-watt glitter number by Calvin Klein Collection. In 2014, Emma Watson literally turned heads when she opted for an open-back Dior design that revealed slim trousers. Even Sarah Jessica Parker who, as far back as 2003, caused mayhem when she went for a Jørgen Simonsen corset and Dior Homme pants by Hedi Slimane.

We can't wait to see what kind of bold looks the 2018 Golden Globes nominees will be bringing this Sunday (8 p.m. EST, Jan. 7 on NBC). But in the meantime, scroll through to see the stars who have upped the risk factor over the years.