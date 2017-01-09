Exclusive: Behind-the-Scenes as Reese Witherspoon Gets Red Carpet Ready for the Globes

Fact: primping for the Golden Globes with Reese Witherspoon would probably rival the fun you had getting ready for prom with your best girlfriends years ago. Add her makeup artist Molly R. Stern and her hairstylist Adir Abergel into the equation, and you've got a party that just might rival the fun of the actual event. In preparation for the Golden Globe Awards, we tagged along with the star's glam squad to see exactly how her look came together. To complement the impact made by her bold Versace gown, Stern went for a neutral color palette with a petal pink lip, while Abergel crafted the most gorgeous chignon we've seen take the carpet. Scroll down to see exclusive photos documenting how the star got ready for the big event, and to find out the products and techniques behind her stunning look.