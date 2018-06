Red Carpet Arrivals

8 of 50 Jason Merritt/Getty

Heidi Klum and Seal

"I don't know why you make it so difficult for us with all the steps," Heidi Klum joked to E!'s Ryan Seacrest as she ascended the stage in a sky blue, off-the-shoulder Roberto Cavalli gown with a chiffon train and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Her husband Seal, who wore a black tux with a skinny tie, spoke of his upcoming performance at a concert benefiting Haiti earthquake victims. "It is pretty powerful and I'm honored," he said.