Red Carpet Arrivals

11 of 21 Kevin Winter/Getty

Heidi Klum, Seal

The Project Runway hostess brightened up the red carpet in her strapless white Givenchy gown and diamond choker-a 213.74-carat necklace from the Heidi Klum Collection for Mouawad. Husband (and nominee for Best Original Song) Seal would likely agree that even all those carats can't compete with the supermodel's super-smile.