The Prettiest, Most Princess-Worthy Dresses at the 2017 Golden Globes

Andrea Cheng
Jan 09, 2017 @ 8:00 am

On one hand, we have sharp badass powersuits. On the other, we have these pretty, pretty, princess-y gowns, so whimsical in their delivery, they look as though they've been ripped out a fairy tale storybook. What that looked like at the 2017 Golden Globes: Emma Stone's star-spangled Valentino creation, Hailee Steinfeld's soft lavender hand-draped Vera Wang masterpiece, and Chrissy Teigen's floral-embroidered lace Marchesa peplum design.

Other sweet details that lightly graced each dress: cascading romantic ruffles, darling trompe l'oeil detailing, billowing clouds of tulle, whimsical motifs, and showers of exquisite beadwork.

But don't just take our word for it—see every fairy tale look, below.

1 of 6 Dan MacMedan/SipaUSA

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana in Gucci.

2 of 6 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Emma Stone

Emma Stone in Valentino.

3 of 6 Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Lily Collins

Lily Collins in Zuhair Murad Couture.

4 of 6 Tyler Boye/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld in Vera Wang.

5 of 6 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones in Gucci.

6 of 6 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen in Marchesa. 

