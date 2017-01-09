The Prettiest, Most Princess-Worthy Dresses at the 2017 Golden Globes

On one hand, we have sharp badass powersuits. On the other, we have these pretty, pretty, princess-y gowns, so whimsical in their delivery, they look as though they've been ripped out a fairy tale storybook. What that looked like at the 2017 Golden Globes: Emma Stone's star-spangled Valentino creation, Hailee Steinfeld's soft lavender hand-draped Vera Wang masterpiece, and Chrissy Teigen's floral-embroidered lace Marchesa peplum design.

Other sweet details that lightly graced each dress: cascading romantic ruffles, darling trompe l'oeil detailing, billowing clouds of tulle, whimsical motifs, and showers of exquisite beadwork.

VIDEO: 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

But don't just take our word for it—see every fairy tale look, below.