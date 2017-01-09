The Raciest Fashion Trend of the 2017 Golden Globes

Andrea Cheng
Jan 08, 2017 @ 9:15 pm

As the first major awards show of the year, the Golden Globes has the honor of setting the sartorial pace for the rest of the season. And so if 2016 was all about thigh-high slits and zero-percent opacity, then, according to the Globes red carpet, 2017 is going to be all about the bare chest.

It seemed nearly every star who graced the red carpet at the 74th Golden Globes had a gown cut with a deep, deep neckline, which ranged from a sternum-exposing plunge to, astonishingly, a navel-grazing length. A few notable callouts: Kristen Bell and her square-cut Jenny Packham neckline (that looked like a shiny tux from afar), Jessica Biel's incredible stomach-skimming plunge, courtesy of Elie Saab, and Mandy Moore's Naeem Khan's deep-V.

VIDEO: Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard's Cutest Instagram Moments

 

Scroll through to see the raciest plunges of the night.

1 of 7 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel in Elie Saab.

2 of 7 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell in Jenny Packham.

3 of 7 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore in Naeem Khan.

4 of 7 Venturelli/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski in Reem Acra.

5 of 7 Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps in a floral-embroidered dress.

6 of 7 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Blake Lively

Blake Lively in Versace.

7 of 7 Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain in an embellished powder blue design.

