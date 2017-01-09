The Sweetest Shade That Swept the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Frazer Harrison/Getty (2); Venturelli/WireImage
It wouldn't be the Golden Globe Awards without a parade of dazzling fashion trends, and this year, we're seeing everything from plunging necklines to bright yellow hues. Now get ready for another: soft pink. At this year's 74th Annual Golden Globes, we're seeing stars done up in the romantic shade, except this time with structural details and glimmering embellishments.
VIDEO: 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion
From Felicity Jones in whimsical Gucci to Naomi Campbell in sultry Versace, see how this rosy shade swept this year’s red carpet.
