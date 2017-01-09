The Sweetest Shade That Swept the Golden Globes Red Carpet

It wouldn't be the Golden Globe Awards without a parade of dazzling fashion trends, and this year, we're seeing everything from plunging necklines to bright yellow hues. Now get ready for another: soft pink. At this year's 74th Annual Golden Globes, we're seeing stars done up in the romantic shade, except this time with structural details and glimmering embellishments.

From Felicity Jones in whimsical Gucci to Naomi Campbell in sultry Versace, see how this rosy shade swept this year’s red carpet.

Connie Britton

Connie Britton in GEORGES HOBEIKA.

Felicity Jones 

Felicity Jones in Gucci.

Lily Collins

Lily Collins in Zuhair Murad and Harry Winston jewels.

Lola Kirke

Lola Kirke in a pink floral-embroidered gown.

Carrie Underwood 

Carrie Underwood in a cut-out floral gown.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell in Versace.

Claire Foy

Claire Foy in Erdem.

