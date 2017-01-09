The 3 Badass Women Who Wore Pantsuits at the 2017 Golden Globes

Ethereal dresses and frou-frou princess gowns on the red carpet—to be expected. But pantsuits? Surprisingly not, despite it being 2017. At the 74th Golden Globes, three women eschewed tradition and opted for a power suit, and looked completely badass as a result.

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood, who has made pantsuits something like her sartorial armor, chose an impeccably tailored custom Altuzarra number to send a much bigger message. "This is my third nomination,” Wood said to Ryan Seacrest on the carpet. "I’ve been to the Globes six times. I’ve worn a dress every time. And I love dresses. I’m not trying to protest dresses. But I want to make sure that young girls and women know they aren’t a requirement and that you don’t have to wear one if you don’t want to. Just be yourself, because your worth is more than that.” (Her pantsuit also paid homage to the late David Bowie, "because it's his birthday," she said.)

Octavia Spencer, too, followed suit with her navy satin-lapeled crisp separates by Laura Basci, while Kathryn Hahn chose to offset her suit's masculinity with a hint of femme fatale and added a black leather bralette underneath her sharp black blazer. We're obsessed.