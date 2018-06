The Now-Famous Faces of Miss (and Mr!) Golden Globe

11 of 12 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Sosie Bacon, 2014

Sosie Bacon, the 22-year-old daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, was awarded the lucky title in 2014. Much like her famous parents, she wants to pursue a career in acting. “I go back and forth between New York and L.A. and I’ve been auditioning pretty much non-stop… dramatic roles, some comedy — everything,” she said upon her nomination.