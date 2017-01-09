11 Not-So-Basic Black and White Dresses at the 2017 Golden Globes

Todd Williamson/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal
Kim Duong
Jan 09, 2017 @ 7:00 am

This year's 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards red carpet saw everything from remixed off-the-shoulder cuts to navel-grazing necklines to badass powersuits. It doesn't end there though. We're also seeing a myriad of not-your-average LBDs and LWDs. From regal velvet to caped silhouettes to lace columns, scroll through for 11 upgrades on the classic go-to. Who knew black and white could be so not basic?

VIDEO: 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

1 of 11 Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal

Amy Adams

Amy Adams in Tom Ford.

Advertisement
2 of 11 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell in Jenny Packham.

3 of 11 Todd Williamson/Getty

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder in Viktor & Rolf.

Advertisement
4 of 11 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Teresa Palmer

Teresa Palmer in Armani Prive.

Advertisement
5 of 11 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore in Naeem Khan.

Advertisement
6 of 11 Venturelli/WireImage

Issa Rae

Issa Rae in Christian Siriano.

Advertisement
7 of 11 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller in Michael Kors Collection.

Advertisement
8 of 11 Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Thandie Newton

Thandie Newton in Monse.

Advertisement
9 of 11 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton.

Advertisement
10 of 11 Venturelli

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker in Vera Wang.

Advertisement
11 of 11 Venturelli/WireImage

Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig in Reem Acra.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!