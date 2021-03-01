Nicole Kidman's Kids Made a Rare Appearance at the Golden Globes
Bonus Keith Urban sighting.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made the 2021 Golden Globes a family affair tonight. Kidman, who was nominated for Best Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture for TV for her role in HBO's The Undoing, had a few guests on the couch with her when the telecast panned to each nominee's home — the entire night's festivities are remote, remember? Viewers got a glimpse of Kidman's husband Keith Urban and the couple's children, Faith and Sunday.
Kidman generally keeps her daughters out of the spotlight, though she has been more forthcoming about them during the pandemic. She told Hello! that the family is close, but the quarantine that came with COVID-19 brought them even closer.
"We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant or the movies," she said. "Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."
As for her role in The Undoing, Kidman explained that the role made her really, really sick.
"Even on The Undoing it kind of happened where I just like suddenly was in this place of ... There was sort of a disquietness to my personality, where I was uneasy and there was duress on who I was," she said on an episode of WTF With Marc Maron. "I went down for a week, because your immune system it doesn't know the difference between acting and truth when you're doing them."
Surely it won't be long before Kidman is back at the Globes. The acclaimed actress has several major projects in the works, including the hotly-debated Lucille Ball biopic Lucy and Desi as well as miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers based on Liane Moriarty's namesake novel.