Next Stop, the Golden Globes: An Exclusive Look at This Year's Instagram Elevator

Awards season kicks off this evening with the 75th annual Golden Globes and once again, you’re invited to the InStyle & Warner Bros. after-party. For the second year, we’ll take you behind-the-scenes on our Instagram feed to watch your favorite celebrities make their grand entrance through our InStyle elevator.

We’ve teamed up with celebrated Los Angeles interior designer, Kelly Wearstler, to debut a new look at this year’s VIP elevator Instagram booth. Wearstler’s chic combination of wallpapers, sconces, and rugs from her lifestyle brand inspired this golden design.

“Today’s Hollywood is old soul and new soul, enmeshed in tradition but also so wonderfully creative and modern,” says Wearstler. “The vibe for the elevator design is super chic, feminine, artful and unique – a perfect frame for spotlighting dream-worthy fashions and the film industry’s best talents.”

Follow InStyle on Instagram all evening for what are sure to be some of the evening’s most memorable entrances.