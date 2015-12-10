The 12 Most Surprising Things About the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Nominations

You won’t be able to watch any of the nominees in the category of Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical on TV or basic cable. (Sayonara Modern Family and The Big Bang Theory!) Subscription channels fully dominate this year, including Hulu (Casual), Amazon Video (Mozart in the Jungle and Transparent), Netflix (Orange Is the New Black), and HBO (Silicon Valley and Veep). Transparent took home the win last year, and they just may do it again. “Jeffrey Tambor says there is genius everywhere you look on the set, and that goes to everybody who is participating, from the sound team to our lighting people,” Judith Light told InStyle recently. "Our brilliant creator, Jill Soloway, feels very strongly that we come from a place of gratitude, generosity, and grace in doing this work. So we all carry that generosity within us and welcome everybody into our family.”