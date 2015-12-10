The 12 Most Surprising Things About the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Nominations

Sharon Clott Kanter
Dec 10, 2015 @ 5:00 pm

The Golden Globe nominations were revealed in the wee hours this morning in Los Angeles, with Angela Bassett, America Ferrera, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Dennis Quaid reading out the nominees in 25 categories. Now that the list is out—and we’ve paged through it a million times in an hour—we’ve come to find that it’s a mix of surprises (where’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Modern Family, and Homeland?) and new faces (hello Rami Malek and Alicia Vikander). And that’s just the start. Scroll down to see 11 of the most surprising and exciting things about this year’s nods.

1 of 12 Courtesy The Weinstein Company

Carol Earns the Most

Didn’t see this period drama adapted from Patricia Highsmith’s novel, The Price of Salt, about two women who find love and lust? Well, it’s time you do. The film took home the most nominations of any other movie—5 total—including two for the co-leads, Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett. “To me there is no difference [between heterosexual and homosexual relationships],” Mara said during a press conference for the film in New York City recently. “One of the great things about the film is that it’s not a political film. It’s not a film with an agenda. We’re not preaching to the audience. People are allowed to just watch it for what it is, which is a love story between two humans.”

2 of 12 Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Actress in a Movie, Drama Category Is a Complete Crapshoot

Just take a look at the nominees: Carol’s Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, Room’s Brie Larson, Brooklyn’s Saoirse Ronan, and The Danish Girl’s Alicia Vikander. This will be a fascinating category to watch: The two biggest names, Mara and Blanchett, may cancel each other out (it’s happened before), which will leave the opportunity open for one of the three rising stars to take the trophy, as Ricki and the Flash’s Meryl Streep, Woman in Gold’s Helen Mirren, Mad Max: Fury Road’s Charlize Theron, and Suffragette’s Carey Mulligan didn’t get the nods. Ronan was absolutely splendid to watch in Brooklyn, while Larson’s performance was spine-tingling in Room. It’s all up in the air!

3 of 12 americanhorrorstory/facebook

Lady Gaga Gets Her First Nomination

Mother Monster’s TV takeover was a success! The singer's role as the villain Countess in American Horror Story earned her a Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television nod. She’s up against Kirsten Dunst (Fargo), Sarah Hay (Flesh & Bone), Felicity Huffman (American Crime), and Queen Latifah (Bessie). But Gaga’s dedication to her role might just give her the win. "I've just been weeping while I'm here because I have returned to something I've believed in so much, which is the art of darkness,” she told Entertainment Weekly. "It's not something that everyone understands, but, for the people that do—Horror Story fans, my fans—there is a true connection between us, and it's a language within itself."

4 of 12 transparentamazon/Facebook

The Best Comedies Aren’t on Cable

You won’t be able to watch any of the nominees in the category of Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical on TV or basic cable. (Sayonara Modern Family and The Big Bang Theory!) Subscription channels fully dominate this year, including Hulu (Casual), Amazon Video (Mozart in the Jungle and Transparent), Netflix (Orange Is the New Black), and HBO (Silicon Valley and Veep). Transparent took home the win last year, and they just may do it again. “Jeffrey Tambor says there is genius everywhere you look on the set, and that goes to everybody who is participating, from the sound team to our lighting people,” Judith Light told InStyle recently. "Our brilliant creator, Jill Soloway, feels very strongly that we come from a place of gratitude, generosity, and grace in doing this work. So we all carry that generosity within us and welcome everybody into our family.”

5 of 12 David Giesbrecht/USA Network

Hello, GG Newbies!!!

With several mainstays off-air now, like Nurse Jackie and Parks & Recreation, there was a lot of room for new faces and new shows to enter the mix. We’re particularly thrilled and excited to see Rami Malek of Mr. Robot get the Best Actor in a Drama nod, as well as Wagner Moura of Narcos. In the female categories, it’s thrilling to see Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe get a nod, as well as Penny Dreadful’s Eva Green. (They pushed out staples in the category like The Good Wife’s Julianna Margulies and Homeland’s Claire Danes, and we’re bummed to see Scandal’s Kerry Washington missed in this category.) Similarly, shows like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Grinder, Scream Queens, and Grace & Frankie all earned nods for their first seasons. Way to get out the gate hot.

6 of 12 Showtime Networks Inc./Courtesy Everett Collection

The Affair Changes Focus

This has been an interesting season for The Affair, with perspectives shifting away from just simply Noah (Dominic West) and Allison (Ruth Wilson) to include more from Cole (Joshua Jackson) and Helen (Maura Tierney). With that, the HFPA has taken notice. Last year, they nominated West and Wilson in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories, respectively, and Wilson actually took home the trophy. The show overall won Best Television Series. Not this time around—now, it’s Helen/Tierney’s turn. We’re rooting for the jilted wife. She’s killing it. But she’ll have tough competition: Regina King (American Crime), Judith Light (Transparent), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), and Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black).

7 of 12 Courtesy Netflix

Netflix Pulls Away With the Lead

It’s a happy day over in Netflix HQ. The streaming channel’s original programming, which includes shows like Orange Is the New Black, Narcos, and Bloodline, earned the highest number of nominations—8 total—more than any other network. So, if you don’t have a login, it’s about time you get one.

8 of 12 joythemovie/facebook

Meanwhile, Amy and JLaw Are Competing…

New BFFs as of this year Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence are both nominated in the same category this year—Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy. Exciting, eh? Schumer is nominated for her role in Trainwreck, while Lawrence is up for the same award for her role in Joy. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler may not be hosting, but there will be a pair of hilarious besties on the red carpet. That’s a win.

9 of 12 Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

What’s All the Fuss About? 

A few of the nominations featured movies that haven’t even debuted in theaters yet, like The Big Short, The Revenant, and Joy. They will be coming out in the next few weeks. Clearly, the buzz is already big—make sure they’re on your list of movies to watch—especially, The Revenant starring Leonardo DiCaprio. It was one of the most insane performances. Of course, he’s nominated as well.

10 of 12 Getty Images (3)

The Promise of Bonafide Red Carpet Superstars

The women who are nominated this year are legendary style inspirations. We are already counting down to seeing what nominees Robin Wright, Jennifer Lawrence, and Cate Blanchett will wear, as well as Rooney Mara, Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. And, of course, Lady Gaga.

11 of 12 Getty Images (3)

The Anticipation of Crowning New Red Carpet Superstars

However, there are still so many new faces and rising red carpet stunners that we can’t wait to see. Who will be the new Lupita? It feels like there is more potential to see jaw-dropping fashion than ever this year, with Brie Larson, Taraji P. Henson, Alicia Vikander, as well as Saiorse Ronan, Rachel Bloom, Sarah Hay, Joanne Froggatt, and Caitriona Balfe all headed to the red carpet as nominees.

12 of 12 Jan Welters

Let’s Hear It for Viola Davis

We can’t make a list like this without giving a gigantic shout-out to our January cover girl, Viola Davis, who earned a Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama nod for her role as power lawyer Annalise Keating in How to Get With Murder. When she won for this role at the Emmys in September, she gave an empowering speech that left the entire crowd, well, speechless. “Let me tell you something: the only thing that separates women of color from anyone else is opportunity,” she said. “You cannot win an Emmy for roles that are simply not there.” Here’s to hoping she’ll win and deliver yet another rousing acceptance speech.

Tune in to watch the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 10 on NBC.

