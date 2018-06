The Most Memorable Hair and Makeup Looks at the Golden Globes

Matching your eye makeup to your dress can be a serious risk - especially if you're working with shades of blue - but thanks to careful blending and a modern metallic finish, Nicole Richie mastered the effect. "Nicole has the personality and look to never let the makeup wear her," said her makeup artist Beau Nelson, who used Elizabeth Arden's Eye Shadow Single in Sky ($18.50; elizabetharden.com ). Nelson recommends pressing the shade onto your lids with a flat eye shadow brush for a more saturated color payoff. He continued the azure tones by defining Richie's upper and lower lash lines with Elizabeth Arden's Smoky Eyes Pencil in Midnight ($18; elizabetharden.com ).