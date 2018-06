1 of 5 NPX/starmaxinc

In J.Mendel at a Hollywood gala

With parents like Demi Moore and Bruce Willis (not to mention step-dad Ashton Kutcher), it's no surprise that Rumer Willis is a natural It Girl. The up-and-coming actress was appointed Miss Golden Globe in 2008, a role traditionally held by the offspring of Hollywood royalty, when the cancellation of the ceremony led to a postponement of the honor. In the meantime, Willis has had a very stylish year, starring in ensemble comedy The House Bunny, being honored as one of People's Most Beautiful stars and stealing the spotlight with some killer clothes. Click on to see Rumer's best looks from 2008.



At an L.A. event, Willis posed in a draped J. Mendel gown with mom Demi Moore (in Roberto Cavalli).