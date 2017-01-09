Exclusive! See Mandy Moore Get Golden Globes Ready 

Courtesy Erica Cloud
Christina Shanahan
Jan 09, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

This Is Us star Mandy Moore took a plunge (and we do mean a deep, deep plunge) on the red carpet of last night's Golden Globes in one of the night's most stunning gowns. With the help of her trusted stylist, Erica Cloud, Moore, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, rocked the navy, caped Naeem Khan gown all night long. "As soon as I saw this dress, I thought of how great Mandy would look wearing it," Cloud tells InStyle. "Our inspiration for the night was Lauren Hutton at the 1975 Academy Awards." Here, Cloud shares exclusive images of the glam process leading up to the dreamy final product.

1 of 8 Courtesy Erica Cloud

All About the Hair

According to Cloud, the hair and makeup team, lead by Ashley and Jenn Streicher, respectively, helped perfect the exact Hutton-esque look she was hoping for. "They finished it off perfectly as an updated, modern version," she says.

2 of 8 Courtesy Erica Cloud

The Great Cape

The detail that sold her on the sleek Naeem Khan creation was the attached sheer cape. "I loved that it was so sheer because it made the whole look feel more ethereal rather than austere," says Cloud.

3 of 8 Courtesy Erica Cloud

Layers of Chic

What Cloud describes as "layers on layers on layers" of material required a little extra T.L.C. (and a lot of hand steaming) to get just right before Moore slipped the dress on.

4 of 8 Courtesy Erica Cloud

In the Clutches

One of the many perks of being a stylist? The wealth of accessory options available to your clients. "It was so hard to choose just one," Cloud says about the Jimmy Choo vs. Tyler Ellis dilemma she faced on the afternoon of the Golden Globes. The ultimate winner? A velvet Jimmy Choo,

5 of 8 Courtesy Erica Cloud

Rock Stars

"Here are our favorite vintage jewels from Neil Lane," Cloud says of the mega-watt display.

6 of 8 Courtesy Erica Cloud

Shoe Envy

Cloud weighed options from Sophia Webster, Kurt Geiger, and Giuseppe Zanotti to pair with the gown. The best tie-breaker in determining the final selection? "If the shoe fits!" says Cloud.

7 of 8 Courtesy Erica Cloud

Finishing Touches

To finish off the glam process, the team indulged in a toast while securing Moore's look with some double stick tape. "We used it to make sure the placement of the dress at the shoulders was even and that, overall, nothing was out of place," explains Cloud.

8 of 8 Courtesy Erica Cloud

The Big Reveal

"Mandy loved this dress from the moment she put it on at the fitting," says Cloud. "So seeing with the accessories, hair, and makeup in all its glory made her look and feel so regal. The only advice I gave her was to keep her shoulders back!"

