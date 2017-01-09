Exclusive! See Mandy Moore Get Golden Globes Ready 

This Is Us star Mandy Moore took a plunge (and we do mean a deep, deep plunge) on the red carpet of last night's Golden Globes in one of the night's most stunning gowns. With the help of her trusted stylist, Erica Cloud, Moore, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, rocked the navy, caped Naeem Khan gown all night long. "As soon as I saw this dress, I thought of how great Mandy would look wearing it," Cloud tells InStyle. "Our inspiration for the night was Lauren Hutton at the 1975 Academy Awards." Here, Cloud shares exclusive images of the glam process leading up to the dreamy final product.

