Makeup Trends

7 of 10 Lionel Hahn/ABACAUSA

Debra Messing

Debra Messing's smoky, fully rimmed eyes were the focus of her sexy look. Makeup artist Carol Shaw used a nude shade from lashline to browbone, then layered a rosy gold all over the lid, followed by a jade green shade in the crease. For more drama, Shaw added black shadow to the outer corners of the eyes and in the crease and smudged the jade shadow under the eye and finished the look with black eyeliner and plenty of mascara.



Video: Red Carpet Wrap-Up InStyle's Hal Rubenstein on the top fashion trends and who wore them best at this year's Golden Globes.