L.A. Hot Spots

: There pretty much isn't an A-lister who hasn't made an appearance here on Globes' night. George Clooney, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt, to name a few.: This is where it all happens the night of the Golden Globes. The star arrivals on the red carpet, the ceremony in the International Ballroom and a bevy of bustling after-parties all over the hotel-hosted by a variety of studios (including the annual In Style/ Warner Brothers party in the Palm Court). Hotel guests lucky enough to nab a reservation for one of the coveted "Golden Globe Packages" that weekend get two bleacher seats on the red carpet (including box lunches), two gift bags (complete with disposable digital cameras) and a 60-minute spa or salon treatment. They can also watch the nights' comings and goings from the hotel's hopping Lobby Bar. (Package prices range from $2,800 to $4,000.)9876 Wilshire Blvd.Beverly Hills, CA 90210310-274-7777