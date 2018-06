Makeup artist Tina Turnbow was inspired by the the leopard print and the taupe, bronze, and silver shades of Russell's J.Mendel dress, which was styled by stylist Frank Fleming, so she decided to make the focal point of the entire look a strong eye—of which she dubbed the "gypsy eye."

She started by applying Chanel Correcteur Perfection ($42; nordstrom.com) on her eyelids, and then layered Chanel Le Crayon Yeux Precision Eye Definer in Noir ($30; nordstrom.com) on the upper lash line and around the waterline.

"I applied CHANEL Illusion D’Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in New Moon ($36; nordstrom.com) all across the lid and under the eyes, then I pulled a bit of the two liners into the outer edges to create an almond shape,” says Turnbow. Finally, she applied Chanel Eyeshadow in Émerveillé ($36; nordstrom.com) to the inner corners of the eyes and finished off the look with Chanel Inimitable Waterproof Mascara ($32; nordstrom.com) in Noir.