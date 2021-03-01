Julia Garner Wore the Deepest V to the Golden Globes
And the designer is close to her heart.
Ozark's Julia Garner made her Golden Globes red carpet debut (she's nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television) in a big way, wearing a black-and-white Prada gown with a deep, deep V.
While this is her first time at the Globes, she's no stranger to the red carpet, especially since she won an Emmy Award for her role as Ruth Langmore back in 2019 and at last year's Emmys.
Garner noted that the Prada dress had a little bit of special meaning. Prada (and its sister label, Miu Miu) was one of the first brands that dressed her, she said, so she wanted to continue to champion the label.
"I just wanted to wear them, and I just love their clothes and I feel beautiful in it, so why not?" Garner told E!'s Giuliana Rancic.
Garner's makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, shared a closer look at her makeup — and, maybe inadvertently, her bold jewelry, which included a pair of statement-making cuffs and chunky stud earrings.
Like her roles, Garner's red carpet gowns stray from the norm. That means no naked dresses and mermaid gowns — and that's worked, because Garner's looks have become some of the most memorable red carpet moments in the last few years (2019 Met Gala, anyone?). And that quirky M.O. means her roles are anything but ordinary, too.
"I accepted early on that I'm not going to play the girl next door," Garner told InStyle back in 2017. "I've got this crazy, curly hair, and I'm kind of weird in a lot of ways. It's fun to play someone more interesting anyway."