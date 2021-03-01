The Secret to Jane Fonda's Super Shiny Gray Hair Is Just $15
Just another reason why the actress and activist is iconic.
There is really only one word that properly describes Jane Fonda: iconic.
The actress and activist's impressive career was celebrated at the 2021 Golden Globes, where she received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her contributions to film. For the virtual show, Fonda remained committed to her vow to reuse and recycle her wardrobe, opting to re-wear a sleek cream pantsuit with satin lapels.
Fonda's monochromatic outfit looked stunning with her silver hair, which served as her glam team's muse for the star's hair and makeup.
"We wanted a touch of drama to complement her chic outfit," Fonda's hairstylist Jonathan Hanousek tells Instyle.
Since Fonda is growing out her pixie, Hanousek added choppy layers and razored bangs for a "cool, shattered effect."
While Fonda's cut did indeed bring the drama, her icy silver hair color is almost impossibly shiny. The stylist says the secret to glimmering silver or gray hair is an in-shower gloss treatment to enhance the hair color. Hanousek used L'Oréal Paris' Le Color Gloss in Clear on Fonda, who also serves as one of the brand's celebrity spokespersons, before styling her hair.
After prepping her damp, post-shower strands with primer and mousse, he blow-dried and tousled the hair with his fingers for a lived-in vibe. The final touch was a spritz of L'Oréal's Elvive Dream Lengths Air Volume Dry Shampoo to create lift, volume, and texture.
As for makeup, David Deleon used neutral tones on the eyes, and rosy pink on the cheeks and lips. "I was really inspired by Jane's beautiful natural silver hair color," he tells InStyle. "It's such a striking and dramatic frame for the face."
With softness as the overall theme of the makeup look, Deleon says L'Oréal's Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation was his key product of the night. "It has medium coverage, but a light texture and needs little to no powder to set," he adds.
And if you're wondering if there are any hacks for makeup application on mature skin, it's simply just to keep things simple. "A good hydrating moisturizer is key to prepping the face for foundation," Deleon shares. "Always go with a lightweight foundation; nothing too cakey or heavy for mature skin."
VIDEO: Jane Fonda Global Climate Change Protests
And that's how a beloved Hollywood icon does a red carpet.