1 of 8 Jordan Strauss/WireImage

Debra Messing and Garcelle Beauvais

With the Golden Globes just days away, the Diamond Information Center and InStyle welcomed some of Hollywood's hottest nominees to the 8th Annual Awards Season Diamond Fashion Show Preview, held at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Debra Messing (in Donna Karan), Garcelle Beauvais and Rumer Willis were among the stars who sat down for an elegant lunch and the chance to check out more than $45 million worth of diamond jewelry-paired with some of the season's most incredible gowns-from jewelers like Bulgari, David Yurman and Fred Leighton. And while there was lots of looking, some guests opted for a hands-on approach. "I'm not taking this off!" declared Messing, plucking a diamond ring from one of the sparkling displays and slipping in onto her finger.



-Bronwyn Barnes



EXCLUSIVE VIDEO Go inside the event and hear the stars talk diamonds, fashion and champagne at lunch!