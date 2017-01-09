Inside the InStyle & Warner Bros. 2017 Golden Globes After-Party

The 74th Golden Globe Awards was a night to remember. Between ovation-worthy wins and epic fashion moments (Ruth Negga in Louis Vuitton, anyone?) the ceremony was certainly action packed. But after the show ends is when the party really begins, and it starts with the InStyle & Warner Bros. official after-party, located just steps away from the awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

Minutes after the night's final award was announced, the stars shimmied on over to the gorgeous tented party space created by legendary interior designer Tom Ford.

Lea Michele and Julianne Hough were among the first to arrive and made a pit stop inside our VIP Instagram booth to take a few snaps inside our gilded gold elevator before heading in. 

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were the center of attention as they arrived holding hands during their date night out (#relationshipgoals). 

Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Pine, Vince Vaughn, and Nick and Joe Jonas were among the dapperly dressed gents who stole the show, while Sofía Vergara, Diane Kruger, Ruth Negga, Emily Ratajkowski, Viola Davis, and Priyanka Chopra were the leading ladies causing a stir. 

Inside, guests sipped on Perrier-Jouët champagne and nibbled on sliders, mushroom risotto, and crab cakes while DJ Michelle Pesce spun beats that had everyone, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner (pictured at top with Hailey Baldwin) hitting the dance floor wee into the morning hours. See highlights from the bash below.

1 of 26 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

“I don't normally wear black, so I like that it’s black,” Lively said of her black velvet Atelier Versace design with gold chainmail trim. “I like that it is deco, kind of a modern vibe. I don’t know. If you have a baby, you sort of want to wear dark colors because it hides some stuff.”

2 of 26 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ruth Negga

“It’s extraordinary,” raved Negga of her Louis Vuitton gown. “When an artist, a creator, a genius custom makes something for you, it’s incredible. It feels like it’s the nicest thing I’ve ever put on my skin. It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen—120 hours it took for a seamstress to hand sew this.”

3 of 26 Kevin Tachman

Priyanka Chopra and Sofía Vergara

“She’s a sweetie; we’re having a moment,” Chopra said of Vergara, whom she had a blast catching up with inside the party. “All the cool people are here.”

4 of 26 Kevin Tachman

Diane Kruger

“It’s a party dress, I love the color,” Kruger said of her purple sequined Nina Ricci gown, which she wore with Alina Abegg hoop earrings.

5 of 26 Kevin Tachman

Lea Michele

“What I love is that it’s one of those dresses that does the job for you,” said Michele of her Emanuel Ungaro frock. “You put it on and it’s just does the job and you don’t have to worry about anything. The dress is just a show-stopper in and of itself.”

6 of 26 Kevin Tachman

Laverne Cox and Tracee Ellis Ross

“I was at the ceremony last year in the ballroom and I was so stressed out—I guess because it was my first Golden Globes,” said Cox, pictured above with Ellis Ross. “But this year I’ve never been so relaxed. Maybe it’s because I just had a vacation. But it was just so chill and so lovely. I just felt very at home.” Meanwhile, Ellis Ross was still glowing from her Golden Globe win. “Apparently, I made jazz hands [when my name was announced] and my mouth opened. Apparently, I stared off into space and kind of froze for a second,” she laughed.

7 of 26 Kevin Tachman

Claire Foy and Eddie Redmayne

“I was just there going, don’t goof up, don’t goof up,” Foy said of how she felt as she accepted her Golden Globe award on the stage. “It was bonkers, absolutely bonkers. Nothing I ever thought I’d ever experience in my life.”

8 of 26 Kevin Tachman

Kristen WIig, Niecy Nash, and Drew Barrymore

9 of 26 Kevin Tachman

Lily Collins

Collins revealed her favorite moment of the night to InStyle: “I got to hug Meryl. Meryl hugged me, and she told me that I was terrific in my movie, and I nearly died. I nearly died,” she said.

10 of 26 Kevin Tachman

Rumer Willis

"I just love that it has got a mix of Old Hollywood glamour but is really ethereal," Willis said of how she narrowed down her dress options. “I’ve always loved a good chiffon gown.”

11 of 26 Kevin Tachman

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

12 of 26 Kevin Tachman

Riley Keough

13 of 26 Donato Sardella/Getty

Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne

14 of 26 Kevin Tachman

Blake Lively, Priyanka Chopra, and Viola Davis

15 of 26 Kevin Tachman

Sophie Turner

16 of 26 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Naomie Harris, Emmanuelle Chriqui, and Jenna Dewan Tatum

17 of 26 Kevin Tachman

Laura Brown and Emily Ratajkowski

18 of 26 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Hilary Duff and Julianne Hough

19 of 26 Kevin Tachman

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder

20 of 26 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal

21 of 26 Kevin Tachman

Janelle Monae

22 of 26 Kevin Tachman

Nick Jonas

23 of 26 Kevin Tachman

Millie Bobby Brown and Sophia Bush

24 of 26 Kevin Tachman

Derek Hough and Heidi Klum

25 of 26 Kevin Tachman

Glen Powell and Halston Sage

26 of 26 Kevin Tachman

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Keegan-Michael Key

