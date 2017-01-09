Inside the InStyle & Warner Bros. 2017 Golden Globes After-Party

The 74th Golden Globe Awards was a night to remember. Between ovation-worthy wins and epic fashion moments (Ruth Negga in Louis Vuitton, anyone?) the ceremony was certainly action packed. But after the show ends is when the party really begins, and it starts with the InStyle & Warner Bros. official after-party, located just steps away from the awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Minutes after the night's final award was announced, the stars shimmied on over to the gorgeous tented party space created by legendary interior designer Tom Ford.

Lea Michele and Julianne Hough were among the first to arrive and made a pit stop inside our VIP Instagram booth to take a few snaps inside our gilded gold elevator before heading in.

hate to see you go, but love to watch you leave @LeaMichele 💋💋💋 #InStyleGlobes #InStyleOffCamera 📸: @marklphoto #GoldenGlobes A video posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:08pm PST

How to show off a princess-like @JennyPackham dress, as demonstrated by @JulesHough ✨📸: @marklphoto InStyleGlobes #InStyleOffCamera #GoldenGlobes A video posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:20pm PST

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were the center of attention as they arrived holding hands during their date night out (#relationshipgoals).

Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Pine, Vince Vaughn, and Nick and Joe Jonas were among the dapperly dressed gents who stole the show, while Sofía Vergara, Diane Kruger, Ruth Negga, Emily Ratajkowski, Viola Davis, and Priyanka Chopra were the leading ladies causing a stir.

Inside, guests sipped on Perrier-Jouët champagne and nibbled on sliders, mushroom risotto, and crab cakes while DJ Michelle Pesce spun beats that had everyone, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner (pictured at top with Hailey Baldwin) hitting the dance floor wee into the morning hours. See highlights from the bash below.