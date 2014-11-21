Go Inside InStyle + HFPA's Miss Golden Globe 2015 Reveal Party

Greer Grammer is Miss Golden Globe 2015! The 22-year-old daughter of Kelsey Grammar and make-up artist Barrie Buckner was revealed last night during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle’s star-studded event at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood, where the young star dazzled in a Patricia Bonaldi dress, Armani shoes and clutch, a Haati Chai cuff, Brumani and Sethi Couture rings, and Erickson Beamon Rocks earrings.

"I'm so excited. I'm still in shock!" Grammer tells InStyle. "Since it's been such a secret, I haven't been able to tell anybody. So it hasn't hit me yet. But it really means a lot to me. I grew up watching the Golden Globes, and I have friends that have been Miss Golden Globe before, so it was something that I always wanted to do. The fact that it's happening, I just can't even believe it."

Miss Golden Globe 2015 wasn't the only guest dressed to the nines at the party—the event was packed with stars including Sarah Hyland, Nikki Reed (in Sachin & Babi), Zach Braff, Lizzy Caplan, Abigail Spencer, James Marsden, Justin Theroux, Kate Walsh, Jenny Slate, Michelle Monaghan, Matt McGorry, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and more. "It's so fun to kick of awards season with InStyle at this party," Spencer says. "This is always a great shindig with great people."

After the big announcement was made, attendees mixed and mingled, enjoying each other's company. "It's always cool to catch up with people," Braff shares. "As actors, we're like traveling carnival people. You rarely ever see people that you know and love. And one of the great things about these sort of events is you get to catch up with old friends."

Braff wasn't the only one to share that sentiment, many of the stars were also excited for Hollywood's biggest time of year. "Awards season is great because of the fashion and the friends," says Hyland (in Giulietta, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Lee Savage clutch). "Seeing old friends that I haven't seen in a really long time is always fun." Others just couldn't wait to see Greer up close: "I love to see celebrity's daughters all grown up," Caplan reveals. "Don't we all?"

Watch Greer Grammer make her Golden Globes debut during the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live Jan. 11, 2015 on NBC.

—With reporting by Brianna Deutsch