Come Behind the Scenes at InStyle's Golden Globes After-Party

Awards season kicks off this evening with the 76th annual Golden Globes, and once again, you’re invited to the InStyle & Warner Bros. after-party. For the third year, we’ll take you behind the scenes on our Instagram feed to watch your favorite celebrities make their grand entrance through our InStyle elevator.

We’re thrilled to team up with internationally celebrated designer Ken Fulk to debut a new custom look for this year’s VIP elevator and lounge. Fulk is known worldwide for his chic and whimsical designs, created out of his San Francisco and New York studios, aptly named The Magic Factory. Recent projects have included Pharrell William’s restaurant Swan in Miami and the newly launched Saint Joseph’s Arts Society in San Francisco.

“My motto in my work and in my life is: 'Make every moment matter,'" Fulk says. “In our designs, that often translates to a highly aesthetic approach to enhancing our life through beautiful experiences by leaving no detail untouched or surface unadorned.

“For this project, we assembled a variety of visually arresting and highly tactile materials to create a magical moment inside and outside the elevator. Our custom marbled wallpaper is inspired by the endpapers of an old Venetian book. We then added paneled black wainscot, and clad the elevator doors in studded leather. On either side of the elevator, we chose vintage plaster torchieres," Fulk says. "Inside the elevator, a leopard carpet from Stark and a subtle faux-nailhead wall texture sets the stage for the much-anticipated fashion — the true stars of the show, in my opinion."

