InStyle Editors Reveal Their Favorite Golden Globe Beauty Moments of All Time

Vince Bucci/WireImage; Max B. Miller/Fotos International/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage
Alexis Bennett
Jan 05, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

There's nothing more glamourous than the ritz and glitz of the red carpet, especially the hairstyles at the Golden Globes. The Hollywood stars always bring their A-game, and continue to surprise us with the most breathtaking looks year after year.

We'll never forget the exaggerated voluminous hair of the '70s or the fun makeup of the '90s. From Marilyn Monroe to Drew Barrymore, each actress has made her own statement with unforgettable 'dos and rouge. And, of course, we've seen many beauty trends come and go, but the following celebrity looks will always have a special place in our hearts.

1 of 10 Max B. Miller/Fotos International/Getty Images

Cher 1973

"Is there anything more glamorous than Cher baring her belly in a full length fur? I was born in the '70s and this photo takes me right back to my childhood when all the chicest women had waist-length hair, pin-straight and parted down the middle. The tan (and the fur!) would definitely be looked down upon today, but that’s what makes them so sexy to look back on."—Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

2 of 10 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Beyoncé 2007

"Never have I ever found a Beyoncé beauty look that I haven’t tried to recreate myself, but her look from 2007 speaks to me on a spiritual level—especially that metallic eye. There isn’t a more glamorous eye shadow in the spectrum than solid gold, and every aspect of Queen Bey’s makeup seems to continue that 24-karat feeling while balancing the dramatic color. As far as the #HairGoals go, I especially love how the warm caramel tones of her strands emphasize her already luminous complexion."—Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

3 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kate Winslet 1998

"This was the height of Kate and Leo mania and Winslet’s over plucked brows, choker and brown lips are all classic '90s. I love to look back on this because it seems so natural and organic on her. Such a stark contrast to today’s very orchestrated red carpet looks."—Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

4 of 10 Vince Bucci/WireImage

Drew Barrymore 2009

"There’s nothing like a beauty look that gets people talking, and Drew’s larger-than-life ‘do did just that. It’s a complete 180 from the boho waves she rocks now, but I’m totally digging it—especially when paired with powder-blue eyeshadow. It’s 1960s glam at its finest."—Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

5 of 10 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Winona Ryder 1994

"Though I’m not bold enough to rock a pixie myself, the undone texture of Winona Ryder’s super-short cut from the ’94 ceremony holds a certain cool girl vibe, and between that and her pale purple shadow, everything about this look is classic Winona."—Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

6 of 10 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Marilyn Monroe 1962

"The sight of Marilyn Monroe never fails to stop me in my tracks. From her charismatic charm on screen, to the cheeky flip of her bouffant, I find her persona utterly irresistible. These sleek black cat eyes and fluttery lashes? I’d wear them today in a heart beat."—Angelique Serrano, Beauty Director

7 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez 2015

"J. Lo has wowed on the red carpet countless times (maybe the first jaw dropping moment being at the 2000 Grammys in that plunging green dress) but she continues to get better over time. Last year, she showed off her perfect décolletage and sculpted legs in an embelished Zuhair Murad dress. Her sultry smoky eyes, nude lips and voluminous caramel strands were the icing on the cake."—Sheryl George, Beauty Editor

8 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Allison Williams 2015

"When Williams hit the carpet back in 2015, I couldn’t decide if her lob leant more Old Hollywood or Alice Aycock sculpture. Two years later, I still can’t be certain—all I know for sure is that I remain completely and utterly obsessed." —Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

9 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Reese Withersppon 2007

"I believe this is the first time Reese Witherspoon debuted her bangs, a cut that was done by the wonderful Marc Townsend. I was OBSESSED with this look. Her hair was so simple and sleek, yet it framed her face so well. There couldn’t have been a better choice for that canary yellow dress that no one will ever forget." —Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor 

10 of 10 Getty

Natalie Portman 2006

"Few since Twiggy have worked a pixie like Natalie Portman did when she was growing out her buzz cut from her role in V for Vendetta. When I first saw Portman walk the red carpet with this look I almost considered chopping off all my own hair...almost. I love that the makeup was kept subtle save for some mod-esque lashes, so the focus was on her filler bone structure." —Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

