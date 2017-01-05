InStyle Editors Reveal Their Favorite Golden Globe Beauty Moments of All Time

There's nothing more glamourous than the ritz and glitz of the red carpet, especially the hairstyles at the Golden Globes. The Hollywood stars always bring their A-game, and continue to surprise us with the most breathtaking looks year after year.

We'll never forget the exaggerated voluminous hair of the '70s or the fun makeup of the '90s. From Marilyn Monroe to Drew Barrymore, each actress has made her own statement with unforgettable 'dos and rouge. And, of course, we've seen many beauty trends come and go, but the following celebrity looks will always have a special place in our hearts.